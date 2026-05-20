Trump Gives Banks Ridiculous Order as Immigration Crackdown Ramps Up
Banks have never collected customers’ citizenship information before.
Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will require U.S. banks to take a closer look at their clients’ citizenship details.
The Tuesday order, titled “Restoring Integrity To America’s Financial System,” directs bank regulators and the government agencies to look into the legal status of people applying for credit cards, loans, or opening bank accounts.
“My Administration will not tolerate national security and public safety risks caused by illicit cross-border financial activity, nor will it permit risks to our financial system posed by the extension of credit or financial services to the inadmissible and removable alien population,” the order states.
The White House wrote that America’s financial institutions should “be attentive” to the potential credit risks posed by extending loans to undocumented immigrants, specifying that that situation creates a “structural ‘ability to repay’ deficiency that undermines the safety and soundness of the national banking system” in the event that those individuals are deported.
Exactly how much risk these individuals pose is unknown, since banks have never collected information about their customers’ citizenship or immigration status, reported the Associated Press.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to issue a formal advisory on the new regulations within the next 60 days that will specifically describe certain “red flags and typologies” employers are to be suspicious of, such as potential payroll tax evasion, the use of “foreign-identity documents,” the use of an individual taxpayer identification number (a code typically used by undocumented immigrants in place of a social security number), or the use of third-party payment processors that the order claimed could be indicative of “off-the-books” wage payments.
Somehow, the order was less severe than bank executives expected. Early reports on the executive order suggested that the White House was weighing whether or not to make it mandatory for financial institutions to collect their customers’ citizenship data.