Beneath the Stifling Boredom of Melania

As promised, Melania’s cameras trail the first lady as she prepares to renew her post at the Oval Office. She meets with designers and is fitted for Inauguration Day suits and gowns. She plans a menu for a black-tie dinner for the Trump campaign’s biggest donors, including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. She meets with an October 7 hostage, to express condolences. She takes a Zoom call with first lady of France Brigitte Macron, where they discuss the importance of children. She is shuffled from boring meeting to boring meeting, boring motorcade to boring motorcade, boring gala to boring gala, boring ball to boring ball, flowing in and out of rooms, boringly. It makes watching paint dry look like the Super Bowl.



When it’s not boring, Melania is baffling. Early in the film, the Trumps attend President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral. In a more substantial kind of film, this scene might be an opportunity to reflect on these sorts of ceremonies, and the dignity the office of president is afforded, even in death. The filmmakers might even spare a few moments for thoughts on Carter, specifically. He seemed pretty generally well liked, after all. Instead, Melania and Ratner launch into an extended memorial for the first lady’s own deceased mother, who had passed away a year earlier. Losing a loved one is sad, of course. But the choice typifies something of the film’s Trumpian logic: Any event, even an event of historical significance, is only meaningful insofar as it serves as an opening to talk about one’s own life.

These weird decisions are scored by Melania’s insistent, wall-to-wall voiceover, which is so totally trite that it rarely meets the definition of insight. Her narration is crammed with sub-Hallmark groaners, like: “The only thing we can do is cherish moments with family and loved ones while they are still with it.” With her thick, accented English, such bromides can’t help but call to mind Tommy Wiseau, writer-producer-director-star of the cult classic comedy The Room, prone as he is to leaden clichés like, “If a lot of people love each other, the world would be a better place to live.”

Melania’s director-producer Ratner plays a kind of second fiddle, and comic relief. He never misses a chance to beam, from off-screen, stuff like, “I can’t believe right now we’re in the White House!” In one scene he literally says, “Sweet dreams, Mister President!” When he’s not gigglingly giddy, he attempts to drive the conversation, as a film director might, mining his subject for revealing psychological nuggets that might disclose something of her elusive personality. For example:



Brett Ratner: Who’s your favorite recording artist?

Melania Trump: Michael Jackson.

B.R.: What’s your favorite Michael Jackson song?

M.T.: “Billie Jean.”

B.R.: Oh, wow.