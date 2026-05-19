Trump’s Angry Jan. 6 Tirade Accidentally Hands Dems Midterm Weapon

Now that Donald Trump has created his very own political slush fund with $1.8 billion in taxpayer money to hand out to allies, the very least that Democrats can do right now is this: Do everything possible to force Republicans to vote on it—over and over again. Make them defend this brazen corruption at a time when Trump’s approval rating on the economy is in the toilet and the country is awash in deep and widespread economic dissatisfaction.

Democrats might take this step sooner rather than later. Representative Jamie Raskin tells me that House Democrats plan to introduce a bill that would block the fund and other future efforts like it. While it’s unclear exactly how this will play out in each chamber, Raskin says the bill will have the full support of the Democratic caucus and the leadership—and that Democrats will pursue a discharge petition to get it to the floor around the GOP leadership.