Cognitive Decline? These Were Trump’s 11 Most Senile Moments This Year

1. Trump falls asleep in front of the cameras

🚨WOW. Here’s a montage of Donald Trump struggling to stay awake during his entire meeting.



So I guess Trump is lying about having peak stamina? pic.twitter.com/MJSUH2GMkd — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 2, 2025

Since taking office his second time around, Trump has fallen asleep roughly a dozen times in public. It happened during Cabinet meetings, in the middle of his own bombastic military parade, at the U.S. Open, while meeting foreign leaders, and even during the Pope’s funeral. But the trend suggests that Trump’s bad habit is getting even worse.

The 79-year-old president has scorned reports about his health, insisting that he’s in “perfect” condition—a paragon of health—with excellent stamina for the job. He has even suggested that negative reports about his health could be tantamount to “treason.”

Yet for all his bravado, he has routinely appeared with strange discolorations on his hands, has received MRI scans, spent hours at Walter Reed Medical Center, and, of course, keeps napping at some remarkably inopportune times.