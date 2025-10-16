John Bolton Becomes Third Trump Enemy to Be Indicted
The vocal Trump critic (and former Trump official) has now been indicted by a grand jury, as the Department of Justice bends to the president’s will.
At the behest of the Justice Department, a Maryland federal grand jury on Thursday criminally indicted former Trump national security adviser John Bolton on 18 criminal counts for allegedly mishandling classified information.
Bolton was charged with eight counts of transmission of national defense information (NDI) and 10 counts of unlawful retention of NDI.
“I think he’s a bad person, I think he’s a bad guy.... That’s the way it goes, right?” Trump, who has pushed for the prosecution of his enemies, said when asked about the news.
“The FBI’s investigation revealed that John Bolton allegedly transmitted top secret information using personal online accounts and retained said documents in his house in direct violation of federal law,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. “The case was based on meticulous work from dedicated career professionals at the FBI who followed the facts without fear or favor. Weaponization of justice will not be tolerated, and this FBI will stop at nothing to bring to justice anyone who threatens our national security.”
According to sources who spoke with CNN, Bolton allegedly shared classified information with his wife and daughter over email. The indictment notes that as national security adviser, Bolton sent “diary-like entries” to two unnamed relatives using “email accounts hosted by AOL and Google.”
This summer, the FBI, directly authorized by Director Kash Patel, raided Bolton’s home in Maryland as well as his office in Washington, D.C., and reportedly seized classified documents.
Bolton served 17 months in the first Trump administration before making a heel turn, becoming one of the president’s harshest critics from the right. Last year, he said Trump “hasn’t got the brains” to be a dictator, and that he wasn’t smart enough for fascism. “To be a fascist, you have to have a philosophy. Trump’s not capable of that.”
Bolton is the third Trump critic to be indicted, as the president seeks revenge on anyone who has dared to hold him accountable. Former FBI Director James Comey was the first to be indicted last month, followed by New York Attorney General Letitia James last week.
This story has been updated.