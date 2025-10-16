John Bolton Becomes Third Trump Enemy to Be Indicted

“I think he’s a bad person, I think he’s a bad guy.... That’s the way it goes, right?” Trump, who has pushed for the prosecution of his enemies, said when asked about the news.

“The FBI’s investigation revealed that John Bolton allegedly transmitted top secret information using personal online accounts and retained said documents in his house in direct violation of federal law,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. “The case was based on meticulous work from dedicated career professionals at the FBI who followed the facts without fear or favor. Weaponization of justice will not be tolerated, and this FBI will stop at nothing to bring to justice anyone who threatens our national security.”

According to sources who spoke with CNN, Bolton allegedly shared classified information with his wife and daughter over email. The indictment notes that as national security adviser, Bolton sent “diary-like entries” to two unnamed relatives using “email accounts hosted by AOL and Google.”