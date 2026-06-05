Missing Republican Rep. Is Somehow Still Introducing Legislation
Representative Tom Kean Jr. has been missing for months.
The case of the missing New Jersey representative continues to baffle constituents, and the fact that Tom Kean Jr. is submitting legislation in absentia isn’t helping matters, as NBC News reported Friday.
Like many members of Congress, Kean posts regularly on X and Instagram about his work. He has recently informed his followers that he is co-sponsoring a Sikh American anti-discrimination bill, honoring first responders across New Jersey, and signing up for the Congressional Crypto Caucus.
Kean also seems busy in the House of Representatives; he introduced a bill on May 29 relating to screening for the pregnancy complication preeclampsia, and he submitted remarks to the Congressional Record this week. “I rise today to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the Jewish Federation of West Central New Jersey,” said one entry.
But Kean, who was elected to serve New Jersey’s 7th congressional district back in 2023, hasn’t actually voted in the House or even been seen in public since March. According to his team, he has a “personal medical issue.”
That’s all fine—these things happen, and Kean should certainly prioritize his health. But back in March, Kean began his absence without anyone on his team bothering to say what was going on. It took multiple weeks, and Republican colleagues speaking out about his disappearance, for Kean’s office to admit he was dealing with medical issues. Today, the public still has no idea what kind of issues Kean has, while his office appears to be running his social media and submitting congressional bills on his behalf.
“If they’re talking to him and he’s signing off on these things, that’s one thing. If they’re doing it without consulting with him, that’s another,” one anonymous New Jersey Democrat who unsuccessfully tried to reach Kean told NBC. “I don’t think the latter is acceptable.”
Kean’s disappearance could cost the GOP come midterm season: he won his Republican primary Tuesday after running unopposed, but he will face off against Democrat and former Navy helicopter pilot Rebecca Bennett in November. New Jersey’s 7th is about as swingy as it gets. Donald Trump carried the district by one percentage point in 2024; Democratic Governor Mikie Sherrill took it by two in November.