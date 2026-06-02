Missing GOP Representative Has Time to Thank Trump for Endorsement

“Thank you for your support, President Trump! Primary Election Day is tomorrow—get out and vote!” Kean posted. His primary election is Tuesday night.

Who knows if Kean actually wrote the missive, however? The lawmaker’s staff has been issuing newsletters and fundraising messages from his office for weeks, all written in the first person so as to suggest that the lawmaker is still capable of not just his job but also running for reelection.

Kean told The New Jersey Globe last month that his health prognosis was “good” and that he would be transparent about his illness soon. He also said that he planned to return to Washington—and the campaign trail—in the coming weeks, though he has so far failed to do either.