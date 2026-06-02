Missing GOP Representative Has Time to Thank Trump for Endorsement
Representative Tom Kean Jr. has been MIA for nearly three months.
Representative Tom Kean Jr. just earned the president’s endorsement—despite the fact that the New Jersey Republican hasn’t been seen in three months.
Kean has been missing in action since March 5, has so far missed 104 House votes, and hasn’t been seen in Washington for more than 89 days. He has offered up thin excuses for his prolonged, mysterious absence, vaguely claiming that he has been dealing with an unspecified “personal health matter.”
Yet despite being completely gone from the picture, Kean still has Donald Trump’s support.
“A Tremendous Advocate of our America First Agenda, Tom is working tirelessly to Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Champion Small Business, Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Support our Brave Military and Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Monday.
Kean retweeted the endorsement and circulated his own message on his official X account, thanking Trump for the midterm blessing.
“Thank you for your support, President Trump! Primary Election Day is tomorrow—get out and vote!” Kean posted. His primary election is Tuesday night.
Who knows if Kean actually wrote the missive, however? The lawmaker’s staff has been issuing newsletters and fundraising messages from his office for weeks, all written in the first person so as to suggest that the lawmaker is still capable of not just his job but also running for reelection.
Kean told The New Jersey Globe last month that his health prognosis was “good” and that he would be transparent about his illness soon. He also said that he planned to return to Washington—and the campaign trail—in the coming weeks, though he has so far failed to do either.
Yet the political intrigue around Kean’s sudden disappearance goes deeper. Although he’s supposed to be sick, the 57-year-old took Amtrak rides and used several ride-share apps around San Francisco during the month of April, according to pre-primary reports that Kean filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Kean’s staff have also been traversing the country with their boss’s express approval. His chief of staff, Dan Scharfenberger, obtained Kean’s signature in early March for at least two trips funded by special interest groups. They include a jaunt to Las Vegas, paid for by the Republican Main Street Partnership, and a trip to Middleburg, Virginia, for a “spring issues conference” sponsored by bipartisan policy organization Center Forward, reported NOTUS.
Kean has also been trading stocks during his prolonged absence, buying and selling shares of Amcor, Chubb Limited, First Citizens BancShares, Johnson & Johnson, and PepsiCo, according to congressional financial records obtained by NOTUS. The combined value of the trades ranges from $50,008 to $190,000.