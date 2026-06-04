At Least 3 Republicans Look Ready to Sink Blanche’s A.G. Dreams

“Being attorney general is probably one of the hardest jobs in the Cabinet, because you’re working for the president, but you’re also supposed to be able to tell the president ‘no,’” Cornyn told CNN’s Manu Raju while discussing his hesitancy on Blanche. “So we need to talk about that.”

Tiillis, who sits on the critical Senate Judiciary Committee, referred to Blanche’s support for January 6 insurrectionists as a “circuit-breaker.”

“He’s got good credentials—people are going to hammer him because he was the president’s personal attorney, but I’m just more about getting through the J6 stuff,” he told The Washington Examiner. “It’s not a gray area for me. Either he equivocated and said harming these Capitol police officers was an OK thing, or he didn’t, and we’ll find that in the due diligence.”