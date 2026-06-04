At Least 3 Republicans Look Ready to Sink Blanche’s A.G. Dreams
Todd Blanche isn’t guaranteed to become Trump’s attorney general just yet.
It appears that a handful of Senate Republicans are prepared to kill Todd Blanche’s dreams of becoming attorney general.
Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis are already giving noncommittal answers on whether they’d support acting Attorney General Blanche’s nomination to permanently lead the Justice Department.
“Being attorney general is probably one of the hardest jobs in the Cabinet, because you’re working for the president, but you’re also supposed to be able to tell the president ‘no,’” Cornyn told CNN’s Manu Raju while discussing his hesitancy on Blanche. “So we need to talk about that.”
Tiillis, who sits on the critical Senate Judiciary Committee, referred to Blanche’s support for January 6 insurrectionists as a “circuit-breaker.”
“He’s got good credentials—people are going to hammer him because he was the president’s personal attorney, but I’m just more about getting through the J6 stuff,” he told The Washington Examiner. “It’s not a gray area for me. Either he equivocated and said harming these Capitol police officers was an OK thing, or he didn’t, and we’ll find that in the due diligence.”
Senator Mitch McConnell looks to be another likely “no” vote, as he recently lambasted Blanche for his support for President Trump’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” slush fund, calling the move “utterly stupid” and “morally wrong.”
Even Senate Majority Leader John Thune told Punchbowl News that it’s “hard to say” if Blanche will be confirmed.
“Most of our members are pretty deferential to who the president wants in some of these key positions,” he said. “He’s obviously serving in the role already and clearly has experience in it, so that’ll serve him well. But this is an environment where nothing’s a safe or sure bet these days.”
Only four GOP “no” votes are needed to sink Blanche’s nomination—assuming Vice President J.D. Vance doesn’t cast a tie-breaking vote and embattled Democrat John Fetterman votes with his party.