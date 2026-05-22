The Election Fraudsters Who Will Follow in Tina Peters’s Footsteps

Peters’s scheme runs the gamut from shady to very illegal, with some Hollywood espionage sprinkled in. From 2019 to 2023, she was the Mesa County clerk and recorder, a position that oversees local elections, including voter registration, candidate paperwork, polling logistics, and ballot processing. After the 2020 election, she became convinced of the conspiracy theory that the election had been rigged for Joe Biden through Dominion voting machines. In May 2021, she took a colleague’s security badge and gave it to Conan Hayes, a former pro surfer who disguised himself as a computer “nerd” to gain access to a Dominion machine, then copied its hard drive both before and after updating its software. (Peters had turned off the security cameras.) That hard-drive data was then repackaged by Mike “MyPillow” Lindell to further push the aforementioned conspiracy theory.

Over the course of six months, leading up to and in the aftermath of the 2024 election, I worked for a nonprofit watchdog cataloging the election deniers and subverters who hold power at state and local levels. Tina Peters was a prominent player, but by no means the only one, or even the most shocking.

At the time of the “Threats to Democracy” tracker’s publication, nearly 300 public officials—from election canvassers and county clerks to state legislators and attorneys general—had in some way attempted to overturn the 2020 election results. And that doesn’t account for the hundreds more who denied the results but stopped short of trying to subvert them.