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Donald Trump Ruins Perfect Vibes in New York City

The president will attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden—and inconvenience tens of thousands of New Yorkers.

Trump sitting next to his son Eric displays whack shooting form
James Devaney/WireImage
Trump at a Nets-Bulls game in New Jersey in 2007. What kind of Knicks fan goes to watch the Nets?

The New York Knicks have canceled their rambunctious, wildly popular outdoor watch party at Madison Square Garden to accommodate President Trump’s attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The most recent watch party saw 12 people arrested.

Fans must now arrive two hours early and without bags. Trump, a native New Yorker, is also friends with embattled Knicks owner James Dolan.

This move has the potential to curse the Knicks in the midst of their most successful run of the century. The reason so many fans gather outside the Garden in the first place is because the cost of getting in is astronomically high. Now they’re shutting all that energy down to accommodate one of the least popular presidents ever.

“I’m not sure it’s gonna be a good reception for him,” House minority leader and fellow New Yorker Hakeem Jeffries said over the weekend. “Why does Donald Trump always have to ruin a good thing? Literally the Knicks haven’t been in the NBA Finals for 27 years, the city is trying to celebrate this, we’ve embraced this team, and this guy has to inject himself.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is offering an alternative, free watch party in Bryant Park.

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“I’m Worried”: Republicans Revolt Against Trump on Major Bill

Donald Trump may have single-handedly killed the legislation.

Bill Pulte speaks at a podium
Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump blew up his party’s own Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, renewal in order to install yet another wildly inexperienced MAGA loyalist.

A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers has been planning since April to pass a long-term extension of FISA Section 702, which is intended to shield U.S. citizens from the country’s warrantless surveillance program overseas.

The key spy power is set to expire Friday, but Democrats have pulled their support over Trump’s decision to install Bill Pulte as director of national intelligence.

The federal housing official has none of the military or intelligence background necessary to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and has instead made a name for himself by being Trump’s pit bull, targeting the president’s political enemies and making himself wildly unpopular in the process.

“The idea that we’re going to allow Mr. Pulte to be potentially in charge of how this tool is used or manipulated, that’s going to be a very uphill path to convince Democrats,” Virginia Senator Mark Warner told CNN Sunday. “This was a self-inflicted harm.”

Trump’s move to place one of his goons at the head of the U.S. intelligence apparatus is yet another example of the president acting impulsively despite the fallout for his own party.

“I don’t think he thinks about the impact on us and the timing,” Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski told reporters. “Which is unfortunate because it really has had an impact. Quite honestly, I’m worried about what we’re going to do on FISA.”

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Scott Pelley Exposes How Bari Weiss Tipped the Scales for Trump

The venerated news anchor said Weiss put a “thumb on the scale” in the network’s coverage of Renee Good.

Scott Pelley smiles at an event
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Scott Pelley is going scorched earth on former boss Bari Weiss.

Pelley, a longtime 60 Minutes correspondent and CBS employee since 1989, was fired last week after months of discord between him and Weiss, the founder of The Free Press, who was controversially appointed CBS News editor in chief in October.

In Pelley’s resignation letter, he wrote that new management “instructed me to inject falsehoods and bias” into his work. Speaking to The New York Times’ Lulu Garcia-Navarro on Sunday, Pelley stated Weiss had put “a thumb on the scale” for President Donald Trump’s version of events.

When Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents violently besieged Minnesota last winter, Pelley said Weiss sent an email to Tanya Simon—at the time the executive producer of 60 Minutes—asking if the show could make local protesters appear more violent.

“We had gone out of our way in our plan from the very beginning to show the protesters for the responsibility that they had,” Pelley said. “We had already scrubbed the video archives looking for those scenes. But it somehow wasn’t enough for Ms. Weiss.”

After protester Renee Good was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, Pelley said Weiss sent an email asking staff to describe Good’s car as veering toward the agent, despite video evidence showing otherwise.

“The video showed that the officer wasn’t standing in front of the car, and she wasn’t driving toward him, but that’s what the president said,” Pelley said.

Since Weiss took over as editor in chief, her tenure has been marred by clashes with CBS’s experienced reporters. One high-profile conflict came in December, when she pulled a 60 Minutes report on the suffering of Venezuelans deported to CECOT prison in El Salvador by the Trump administration. Weiss argued the story was not balanced enough and suggested the reporters reach out to Stephen Miller, the curmudgeon behind Trump’s deportation policies, for an interview.

The journalist responsible for the CECOT report, Sharyn Alfonsi, wrote a damning email about the decision that was leaked to the press. “Our story was screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices. It is factually correct. In my view, pulling it now—after every rigorous internal check has been met is not an editorial decision, it is a political one,” she said.

Weiss’s tenure has also coincided with the departure of Anderson Cooper, who left 60 Minutes in May. In his final episode, Cooper stressed the importance of the program’s editorial freedom, in remarks seen as a jab at Weiss and CBS.

Simon was fired and replaced by Nick Bilton, a tech journalist with zero experience in broadcast television, in late May. Pelley reportedly said in a staff meeting last week that Bilton would “never be welcome” at the show—the final straw for CBS’s new upper brass, who fired Pelley a day later.

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Trump Crashes Out After Benjamin Netanyahu Humiliates Him on Iran

Just hours after Donald Trump claimed he calls “all the shots,” Netanyahu bombed Iran.

Donald Trump tucks his bottom lip and looks up while speaking to reporters on Air Force One
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Donald Trump was once again humiliated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the war they started in Iran continued to spiral out of control.

After Iran launched a salvo of missile strikes against Israel Sunday, its first attack since the April 8 ceasefire, Trump insisted that he still maintained control of the situation.

The U.S. president told Axios that he would instruct Netanyahu to refrain from hitting back against Iran. “I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don’t need another one,” Trump said.

The president separately told the Financial Times that Israel would have to accept any deal that he made with Iran. “I call all the shots. Netanyahu doesn’t call the shots,” he insisted.

Just a few hours later, however, the Israeli Air Force launched a series of strikes against Iran anyway. As Netanyahu continued to do whatever he wanted, Trump quickly crumbled from “I call all the shots” to Please stop shooting!

“Israel and Iran must immediately stop ‘shooting.’ President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote on Truth Social early Monday morning.

An hour later, Trump spun a new narrative: “Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on ‘Peace’ are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way. The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a ‘Final Deal’ is reached. Things should move quickly,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Iran said Monday that it would suspend its attacks on Israel but would resume them if Israeli strikes continued against Lebanon—which seems likely. A senior Israeli official said that Israel had halted the strikes against Iran at Trump’s request. It’s clear, however, that Trump was either unable or unwilling to stop Netanyahu from retaliating in the first place.

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Trump Walks Away Rather Than Answer Key Question on Iran

Iran suspended peace talks with the U.S. earlier this week.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters after exiting Air Force One
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is dodging questions on his humiliating stalemate with Iran.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac outside Air Force One in Chippewa, Wisconsin, on Friday, Trump kept his remarks about Iran brief.

“We’re doing quite well. The situation with Iran seems to be going quite well,” Trump announced, before turning to leave.

“When was the last time you had discussions?” a reporter asked after him, but Trump had already started walking off to his car.

Where exactly did the president have to jet off to? A roundtable discussion with Wisconsin farmers. At the time of publishing, he had only just appeared onstage, more than an hour after the event was scheduled to start.

Crucially, contrary to Trump’s statement: The situation with Iran does not seem to be going well.

As of Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported that there had been “no tangible progress” in negotiations to end the ongoing war in the Middle East, but the line was still open to resume negotiations. On Friday, Araghchi warned that U.S. bases used to mount aggression toward Iran would be considered “legitimate targets.”

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi suggested Friday that negotiations were approaching a preliminary nuclear framework, but the outcomes of such a deal remain unclear as experts are still unable to verify Iran’s remaining nuclear stockpile.

It seems the phrase “approaching a preliminary framework” should go right up there with “concepts of a plan,” in terms of being absolutely meaningless.

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