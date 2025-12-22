60 Minutes Staff in Uproar After Bari Weiss’s Pro-Trump Censorship

“The most important thing that the attorney general has talked about, that [FBI] Director [Kash] Patel has talked about, is that we protect victims. So what we’re doing is we are looking at every single piece of paper that we are going to produce, making sure that every victim, their name, their identity, their story—to the extent it needs to be protected, is completely protected,” Blanche continued.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that “there will be serious legal and political consequences” to the DOJ’s decision. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden said, “Anything short of a full release today is a violation of the law and a continuation of this administration’s coverup on behalf of a bunch of pedophiles and sex traffickers.”

It’s not surprising that the Trump administration would drag its feet on the release, considering that what has already been made public has been so damaging to President Trump. But the government has supposedly spent more than $1 million supposedly redacting national security and victim-related information from the files over the last several months, undercutting the excuses officials are making.