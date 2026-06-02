Everybody Hates Bill Pulte

Why anybody would pile more responsibilities onto the guy who’s supposed to keep housing affordable when the country is in the midst of a housing-affordability crisis is a question we’ll leave to another day. (The short answer is that Trump doesn’t give a damn about the affordability crisis, and indeed exasperates his handlers by frequently mocking the very word “affordability.”) The question critics are racing to ask right now is why Trump would give the post to someone with no experience. “He knows absolutely nothing about intelligence,” said Virginia Senator Mark Warner. “He has no background at all.”

That isn’t quite right. Pulte has quite a lot of experience using his position at FHFA to gather intelligence on the mortgages held by Trump’s enemies. That is perhaps what Trump meant in his Truth Social post when he said Pulte had “deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America.”

It was Pulte who persuaded Trump to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on the grounds that she engaged in “deceitful and potentially criminal conduct” for claiming two primary residences on a mortgage application. The firing was an attempt to intimidate Fed Chair Jerome Powell into lowering interest rates. Pulte also got the Justice department to investigate, for the same alleged crime, Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, who as a House member was lead manager in Trump’s first impeachment, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who won a $464 million civil fraud suit against Trump.