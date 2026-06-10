Trump Says He’ll Bomb Iran Again After Reported Attack on Water Tanks
The ceasefire with Iran is quickly fraying as Trump claims he’s close to a deal.
President Trump on Wednesday threatened to bomb Iran again after the United States reportedly hit two water facilities in the country that served 20,000 people.
“We hit ‘em hard yesterday. We’re gonna hit ‘em again hard today, in case you don’t turn on your television set,” Trump said in the Oval Office while signing a $70 billion bill to fund immigration enforcement. “And we’ll see what happens with a deal. We were really close to a deal but they keep tapping us along, they keep playing us for suckers.”
The U.S. launched military strikes on Iran Tuesday— just one day after Iran shot down a U.S. helicopter—further fraying the ceasefire. Iranian state media reported Wednesday that among the targeted facilities were two large water reservoirs in Hormozgan, on the coast of the Strait of Hormuz. The attack threatens to plunge thousands of Iranian civilians into a water deficit as the hottest months in the region approach. This is yet another attack on civilian infrastructure in Iran that serves to collectively punish civilians and risks worsening their already war-torn conditions.
“In a region already facing extreme heat, chronic water scarcity, and a rapidly warming climate, the loss of drinking-water infrastructure is more than physical damage,” Iranian environmental expert and Virginia Tech geophysicist Manoochehr Shirzaei told The New York Times. “It threatens the health, resilience, and daily survival of entire communities.”
Nearly 2,000 civilians have been killed in Iran since Trump started the war, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency.