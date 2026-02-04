Trans People Saw the Nancy Mace Crack-Up Coming Long, Long Ago

Most of the public shrugs off these episodes and moves on: The Overton window on transgender people has shifted to the point where people openly discuss whether they should have their guns taken away, be forcibly institutionalized, or eradicated from public life. But later, people who decided to angrily obsess over transgender people inevitably find new targets. They either say horribly racist things, fall apart mentally, expose themselves as a nasty piece of work in other ways, or some combination of all three.

When Mace did a sudden turn on transgender people in 2024, I could clearly see what was coming. It wasn’t performative: No one posts nasty things on X about transgender people 326 times in 72 hours without being more than a little obsessive in an unhealthy way. Mace led the charge to ban transgender people from bathrooms on federal property, singling out Democratic Representative Sarah McBride of Delaware, even though McBride has her own private bathroom in her office (as do all members of Congress). Over time, Mace’s frequent tirades about transgender people became increasingly vituperative and unhinged.

This was a well-trodden path from celebrity to nasty crank. Roseanne Barr said anti-trans things in her 2011 book and didn’t back down from them when confronted. When ABC was considering whether to reboot Barr’s TV show in 2018, GLAAD reportedly presented the network with 27 pages of anti-trans quotes by Barr. The network went ahead and did it anyway and then had to cancel the show after she went on to tweet racist things. In the years that followed, she became a full-blown conspiracy theorist and Trump supporter.