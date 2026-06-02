Todd Blanche Confirms Trump Slush Fund Is Dead After Republican Outcry
Not even Donald Trump’s own party could get behind the fund.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed Tuesday that Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion slush fund for his allies was officially dead in the water.
During a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing, ranking member Grace Meng asked Blanche what his plans were for Trump’s so-called “Anti-Weaponization Fund.” The Department of Justice agreed to suspend the project until June 12, after a major court loss.
“We’re not moving forward with the fund,” Blanche said. “You’re right that there’s a date in the case in the Eastern District of Virginia in June. But we are not moving forward with the fund, period.”
“Not moving forward, ever?” Meng pressed.
“Correct,” Blanche said.
Blanche’s confirmation comes after Republican lawmakers urged the White House to nix the fund, in order to move forward with budget reconciliation.
Meng also asked whether Blanche and Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward would sign and release documents reversing the DOJ’s position on the fund, but Blanche claimed it wasn’t necessary.
“We’re not moving forward with the fund, I’m not sure what that means to sign documents reversing, there’s nothing to reverse,” Blanche said.
Still, Meng urged Blanche to put his claims in writing in order to reassure the American public.
“I mean, I think there will be a transcript of what I say here, so that will be in writing,” Blanche said, laughing.
“We will work with you, and hold you to it,” Meng said.
It’s worth noting that Blanche has not backed off the other aspect of Trump’s settlement with the IRS: blanket immunity against being audited, which will empower the president and his family to freely commit financial crimes.