Trump Gets Birthday Surprise With “8647” Message on National Mall
Trump’s “Freedom 250” celebration in D.C. is off to a great start.
Someone has traced “8647”—the anti-Trump expression that got former FBI Director James Comey indicted—into the grass on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
It’s still unclear who made the markings, or how. The administration has yet to formally respond.
Reuters photographer Nathan Howard captured a photo of the apparent tracing.
The slogan “8647” has two parts: “86”—originating in restaurants and meaning to nix or cancel—has developed a broader slang usage, and is employed when referring to cancelling something or killing or disappearing someone. “47” refers to Trump’s status as the forty-seventh president.
This appears to be an impressively clandestine act of protest right in the middle of preparations for President Trump’s garish “Freedom 250” festival, which begins next week with the already collapsing “Great American State Fair.” The FIFA World Cup Fan Zone also began drawing visitors to the National Mall on Thursday, just in time to see the message.