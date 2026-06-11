CBS Hit With Fresh Scandal Over Ousted 60 Minutes Correspondent
Here’s what Ceceila Vega was working on when she was fired.
60 Minutes correspondent Cecelia Vega was fired while she was in the midst of a feature on U.N. Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese—perhaps the most prominent institutional voice against Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.
“Cecilia Vega and her team were indeed working on a report for CBS examining the impact of the U.S. sanctions on my work and personal life, including developments in the U.S. courts,” Albanese wrote on X Thursday morning, confirming reporting from Zeteo. “I am sorry they were punished.”
Vega was fired by CBS head Bari Weiss at the end of May, along with Sharyn Alfonsi, who lambasted Weiss’s decision to push back her report on the notoriously inhumane CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador, executive producer Tanya Simon, and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich.
The timing of Vega’s firing is extremely questionable given Weiss and CBS owner David Ellison are staunch Zionists aligned with the Trump administration. Albanese has been sanctioned by the United States, has had multiple European countries call for her resignation, and has faced a wave of personal attacks online for her Palestinian advocacy.