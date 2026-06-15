Mitch McConnell, 84, Is Being Super Transparent About Hospitalization
Not.
Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was admitted to the hospital Sunday—but his office has provided scant details about what’s going on.
“Senator McConnell was admitted to the hospital this morning. He is receiving excellent care,” said McConnell adviser David Popp. The statement did not elaborate on his condition, why he had been transported to the hospital, or where he was receiving care.
The 84-year-old Republican has represented Kentucky in the U.S. Senate for 41 years, since 1985. He also served as the majority leader of the upper chamber from 2015 to 2021.
These are supposed to be McConnell’s final months in office—he is currently set to retire in January, at the end of his seventh term.
But his determination to remain in play on Capitol Hill has also forced him into the limelight through several critical health scares since 2023. In March of that year, McConnell fell at a dinner event at Washington’s Waldorf Astoria hotel, fracturing his rib and suffering a concussion in the process. He fell again in July. He also froze mid-sentence twice that year, dissociating for 20-30 seconds each time, sparking concerns that the aging lawmaker had suffered a stroke.
After assessing McConnell following the freezing bouts, the attending physician at the Capitol declared that he had not suffered from a seizure, stroke, or movement disorder, and the dissociation was more likely tied to the concussion recovery process or possible dehydration.
McConnell fell again in December 2024 at a Senate Republican Conference luncheon, spraining his wrist and cutting his face, and again in October 2025 while on his way to vote in the Capitol. He has since been transported via wheelchair by his aides as a health precaution.
In February, McConnell’s staffers shared that the lawmaker had spent roughly eight days in the hospital for “flu-like symptoms.”