Mitch McConnell, 84, Is Being Super Transparent About Hospitalization

The 84-year-old Republican has represented Kentucky in the U.S. Senate for 41 years, since 1985. He also served as the majority leader of the upper chamber from 2015 to 2021.

These are supposed to be McConnell’s final months in office—he is currently set to retire in January, at the end of his seventh term.

But his determination to remain in play on Capitol Hill has also forced him into the limelight through several critical health scares since 2023. In March of that year, McConnell fell at a dinner event at Washington’s Waldorf Astoria hotel, fracturing his rib and suffering a concussion in the process. He fell again in July. He also froze mid-sentence twice that year, dissociating for 20-30 seconds each time, sparking concerns that the aging lawmaker had suffered a stroke.