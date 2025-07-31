The Emil Bove Saga Isn’t Over Yet

That should have been enough to end his chances of securing a lifetime seat on the federal appellate courts. Other prospective nominees for judgeships have been rejected for far less, even excluding the ideologically driven examples. (One of Reagan’s Supreme Court nominees withdrew from consideration after he admitted to smoking marijuana on “a few occasions” a decade earlier.) In the eyes of Trump and the Republican senators, the scandals appear to have been a qualification all their own. If conservatives think that Bove’s confirmation will be the end of this story, however, they are sorely mistaken.

One of Bove’s first acts as acting deputy attorney general was to end the Adams prosecution. Federal prosecutors had charged Adams last year with corruption-related charges for allegedly receiving a wide range of gifts and services from Turkish officials and businessmen in return for siding with them on local matters. Adams denied any wrongdoing and claimed the Biden administration had singled him out for his approach to immigration policy.

Among the most notable allegations from prosecutors was that Adams allowed a Turkish consulate in New York City to open without proper fire-inspection permits, and that he declined to acknowledge or recognize the Armenian genocide in any way while in office in exchange for gifts and favors. In return for his influence peddling, Adams allegedly received tens of thousands of dollars in illegal campaign contributions, as well as free luxury flights and hotel stays around the world.