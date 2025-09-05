The “Department of War” Is the Most Honest Thing Trump Has Ever Done

Trump has little use for euphemism. He prefers bluntness, often to the horror of the political class. In 2016, he boasted that the U.S. should have “kept the oil” in Iraq. Weeks into his first administration, he dropped the “Mother of All Bombs” on Afghanistan. Now, by pushing to rename the Department of Defense, he’s stripping away the polite veneer that liberals have relied on for decades. In Trump’s world, war is not something to be ashamed of or disguised. It’s something to flaunt. (It remains astonishing that certain members of the commentariat thought he would be a dovish alternative to the neocons instead of an unrestrained version of the same.)

The renaming doesn’t change the underlying reality. The Pentagon will continue to receive a trillion dollars a year. Contractors will keep extracting profit from the American taxpayer. We will continue sending weapons to Israel and Ukraine. But words matter because they signal intent. Defense was the language of liberal internationalism, of the idea that the U.S. leads through benevolent hegemony. War is the language of naked militarism.

But while Trump is presiding over the stripping away of the last vestiges of liberal internationalism, that order was already in collapse long before Trump returned to the White House. Biden’s choice to back Israel’s war on Gaza, which arguably destroyed the international “rules-based” order by exposing all of its contradictions—as well as America’s lack of commitment to its ostensible principles—demonstrated that the liberal foreign establishment and its Great Works had officially run their course. Trump had little to do with the end of this era.