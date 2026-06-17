Trump Calls Obama a “Son of a B*tch” After Disastrous Iran Deal Leaked
Donald Trump bragged about Barack Obama’s supposed stupidity despite his own deal with Iran being significantly worse.
Donald Trump lashed out at former President Barack Obama as everyone turned on his peace deal with Iran.
Speaking at the G7 summit Wednesday, Trump desperately tried to make his peace deal seem better than Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
“He tried to bribe his way out, I didn’t do that,” the president said. “Nobody mentions that. $1.7 billion and hundreds of millions of dollars, they tried to bribe their way out of it. And you know what the Iranians did? They laughed at Obama, and said he’s a stupid son of a bitch.”
Projecting much? Obama’s previous nuclear deal with Iran unfroze a now meager-looking $1.7 billion. Now Trump wants to write Tehran an even bigger check.
A leaked draft of the 14-point memorandum of understanding detailed the billions the U.S. would provide in financial relief for Iran—including a $300 billion investment fund for reconstruction in Tehran. Vice President JD Vance confirmed Monday that a $300 billion investment fund was included in the deal, but he walked back the claim just hours later, while Trump and the White House outright denied it.
Here’s why the investment fund matters: If such a fund does exist, that means that Trump will have spent hundreds of billions of dollars and killed thousands of civilians (including children) to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon that it wasn’t even building in the first place.
All of this would be cleared up if the White House would just release the text of the MOU. It’s hard not to imagine that if the deal was any good for the U.S., they would’ve released it right away.