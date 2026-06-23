Trump, 80, Wants to Run for President Again
Legally he can’t, but is he even physically able to?
President Donald Trump is once again floating the idea of running for an unconstitutional third term.
At a speech in Macungie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Trump fell back on one of his favorite talking points: winning elections.
“We won it by a lot,” he said, referring (hopefully) to the 2024 election. “Maybe we should run again. Should we run again?”
The crowd at the Mack Trucks facility responded with cheers. Chuckling, Trump continued, “I’d like to do it. I’d like to do it.”
As the president knows, running for a third term would violate the Constitution. Even if it was allowed, it seems unlikely that the 80-year-old could physically manage it: Trump regularly dozes off during cabinet meetings, and his health status is murky at best.
Trump has repeatedly referenced running for a third term, and has said in the past that he is “not joking” when he brings it up. The president has also reportedly discussed running again with his lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, who’s writing a book about that very scenario.
The Trump Organization even sells “Trump 2028” hats for $55. Last year, the price was $50, but the Trump family is clearly in a hard spot financially: They’ve only made $4 billion since Trump’s second term.