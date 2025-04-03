Take Trump’s Third-Term Threats Seriously

One can hardly blame him for thinking it’s possible. It’s been less than a year since the Supreme Court wiped away a constitutional provision so Trump could run for reelection despite the Fourteenth Amendment’s disqualification clause for insurrectionists. The president’s approach to the judicial system is to claim as much power and immunity as possible whenever an opportunity arises. The Supreme Court has rewarded him handsomely for this strategy, and it can’t be ruled out that it might do so again.

There are at least three ways that Trump could claim a third term in office, all but one of which would be legally and constitutionally dubious. I do not count among these scenarios the possibility that he stages some sort of coup d’état in 2028 or 2029. In that event, Trump would not be holding a third term under the Constitution, but abandoning constitutional government altogether.

The first presumed path would come by some sort of electoral bait and switch. The Twenty-Second Amendment’s relevant language is as follows: “No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice, and no person who has held the office of president, or acted as president, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected president shall be elected to the office of the president more than once.”