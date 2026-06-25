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DeSantis Announces the End of Trump’s Beloved “Alligator Alcatraz”

After one year of abusing immigrants, the Florida detention center is finally shutting down.

Alligator Alcatraz sign next to a surveillance camera
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Alligator Alcatraz, the infamous Florida detention camp, will be closed, Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday.

DeSantis said the detention center, where immigrants described worms in their food, floors flooded with sewage, and enormous bugs, was not meant to be a permanent installation, the AP reported.

“It served its purpose for the time,” DeSantis said at a press conference.

Alligator Alcatraz was hastily erected nearly a year ago, and has been described by many as a concentration camp. The detention center was temporarily closed earlier this month in advance of hurricane season, and lawyers said that they didn’t hear from their clients being held at the facility for over a week. The detainees have since been scattered between South Florida, California, Arizona, Louisiana, and Texas, reported the AP.

Rumors began in May that the detention center would soon be closed, after Florida officials told President Donald Trump that it cost $1 million each day to operate.

Though one symbol of Trump’s inhumane immigration crackdown is disappearing, the mass deportation campaign continues. ICE is still terrorizing neighborhoods, and Trump’s assault on free speech and dissent is well underway.

DeSantis said at the press conference that 21,000 people were deported through Alligator Alcatraz. That’s 21,000 people who had to endure toilets that didn’t flush, bugs in their food, sweltering heat, and freezing cold—treated like “rats in an experiment,” as one detainee told CBS.

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Senator Warren Has to Explain Basic Math to Trump Economic Nominee

Economist Christopher Phelan would not admit that inflation was higher than wage growth.

Liz Warren
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Elizabeth Warren had to explain to President Trump’s pick to lead the White House Council of Economic Advisers that 4.2 percent is more than 3.4 percent.

At a confirmation hearing Thursday for Christopher Phelan, the Democratic senator made the point that inflation is outpacing wage growth, and thereby diminishing Americans’ purchasing power.

“You’ve already told me inflation is 4.2 percent, right? What’s the annual wage growth right now?” Warren asked Phelan, an economist at the University of Minnesota.

“I do not have that in front of me right now,” he said.

Warren sighed. “It’s 3.4 percent. So let’s put this one together. Is 4.2 higher than 3.4?” she asked.

“I will repeat what I said, which is: Real wage growth in this administration is positive,” Phelan said, ignoring Warren’s obvious point that inflation was rising faster than wages.

“Right now families are falling behind,” Warren replied. “These are facts that come out of the Trump administration, they’re there for anybody to see. And you can’t bring yourself, as the person who sits there and says, ‘I want to be the head of the Council of Economic Advisors,’ to give objective economic advice. You can’t even say, ‘Yeah, inflation is running higher than wages right now.’

“I think this person has disqualified himself,” she concluded.

Here’s video of the exchange, via The Bulwark:

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Rubio Struggles to Explain Why Trump’s Son-in-Law Was at UAE Meeting

Why did Michael Boulos join Marco Rubio at a meeting with foreign leaders?

Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos board a plane
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Michael Boulos sat in on official meetings in the United Arab Emirates because he’s a good friend, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Rubio met with UAE leaders while on a diplomatic trip to the Middle East. Boulos, Tiffany Trump’s husband, was apparently there to see his brother.

“He was there to see his brother that lives here—he was just there to see me and catch up,” Rubio later told reporters while in Kuwait City.

“But there was a working lunch, right?” one reporter asked.

“There was, but he wasn’t—the conversations around him had to do with—he was just here because his brother lives here, and I’m a good friend of Michael’s, so we had a chance to catch up,” Rubio stammered.

The working lunch in question was attended by UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed. Boulos was pictured sitting next to Rubio in the middle of the table.

“Met with UAE’s President @MohamedBinZayed in Abu Dhabi, where we discussed President Trump’s MOU with Iran, efforts to secure full and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and regional stability,” Rubio posted on X Wednesday, sharing a full photo of the group.

X screenshot Secretary Marco Rubio @SecRubio Met with UAE’s President @MohamedBinZayed in Abu Dhabi, where we discussed President Trump’s MOU with Iran, efforts to secure full and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and regional stability. I thanked the UAE leadership for their unparalleled support, praised their courage and resilience in the face of Iran’s attacks, and reaffirmed our commitment to Emirati security and to our strong bilateral partnership.

Boulos is a businessman with no government role. But that hasn’t stopped the president’s close relatives from meeting with world leaders before. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump broker deals across the globe, which definitely doesn’t have anything to do with the fact that daddy is the president.

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Supreme Court Hands Trump Two Huge Wins on His Signature Issue

The conservative justices apparently will let Trump do whatever he wants to immigrants.

immigration activists outside SCOTUS
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
Immigration activists hold up placards outside the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has delivered President Trump two significant victories in his mass deportation campaign.

On Thursday, the court’s conservative majority voted 6–3 in Mullin v. Al Otro Lado to approve a “metering” policy allowing Border Patrol agents to turn away migrants seeking asylum from the Mexican side of the southern border. The policy—introduced under the Obama administration and heavily expanded under Trump—will put the asylum hopes of hundreds of migrants and refugees at risk.

“We hold that an alien who is standing in Mexico does not ‘arriv[e] in the United States’ by attempting, and failing, to set foot in this country. An alien ‘arrives in the United States’ only when he crosses the border,” Alito wrote in the majority opinion.

In another 6–3 ruling, Mullin v. Doe, the conservative majority approved the Trump administration’s decision to end Temporary Protective Status for Haitian and Syrian immigrants, putting them at greater risk of being deported back to the dangerous situations they fled from under TPS. These are both countries that the State Department has deemed too dangerous for Americans to travel to.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to strip TPS from Haitian and Syrian communities is a betrayal of our values and of the promise our country made to protect people from displacement and harm,” New York Attorney General Letitia James wrote after the ruling. “I’ll never stop fighting for our immigrant neighbors and loved ones.”

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MAHA Gets Played as Supreme Court Sides With Trump and Monsanto

Trump’s MAHA allies can’t believe he betrayed them by siding with Monsanto in the Roundup case.

Protesters in front of the Supreme Court hold signs reading "No liability protection from pesticides" and "Stop poisoning us."
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Protesters gather at the Supreme Court on April 27.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the biotechnology corporation Monsanto on Thursday, saying the company did not have to include a cancer warning on a pesticide label. In a 7–2 ruling that crossed ideological lines, the justices wrote that a federal pesticide regulation shields the company from lawsuits from people who allege that their cancer was caused by Roundup, the weed killer in question.

Regulating glyphosate, the potentially cancerous ingredient in question, is a hot-button issue for the Make America Healthy Again crowd. And they’re not happy.

In April, Vani Hari, also known as the Food Babe, rallied outside the Supreme Court against Monsanto. On Thursday, she wrote on X, “I am literally sick. This is a devastating blow to every family that trusted our justice system.

“Every elected official now has a choice: stand with families harmed by toxic chemicals or stand with the corporations that profit from them,” she wrote.

x screenshot Vani Hari @thefoodbabe I am literally sick. This is a devastating blow to every family that trusted our justice system. Monsanto just won at the Supreme Court in a 7-2 decision, putting billions of dollars in jury verdicts for Roundup victims at risk. Americans who developed cancer after exposure to Roundup may now be denied the justice that juries across the country determined they deserved. The message from this ruling is dangerous: if a federal agency approves a product, manufacturers may be shielded from accountability even when people are harmed. Congress must act immediately. 1️⃣ Congress must pass legislation to correct this decision and restore Americans' right to hold corporations accountable. 2️⃣ During the EPA's upcoming Roundup review, truthful warning labels must be required so consumers can make informed choices. 3️⃣ The Senate must remove the Farm Bill provision that would delay this critical EPA review. This is a defining moment. Every elected official now has a choice: stand with families harmed by toxic chemicals or stand with the corporations that profit from them. The American people are watching. We will remember who fought for us and who didn't. Hold their feet to the fire #FoodBabeArmy

For MAHA, the Supreme Court case is a betrayal: The White House sided with Monsanto in the case, and President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this year promoting glyphosate production. Glyphosate is one of the most common pesticides used in agriculture, and Trump framed his executive order as a way of protecting Americans’ food supply.

Alex Clark, a “wellness” podcaster and Turning Point USA member, similarly lamented the ruling on X.

“Today the Supreme Court made it impossible for people who develop cancer after using Roundup to sue Bayer for failing to warn them about the potential cancer risk,” she wrote. “The Trump administration URGED and PLEADED the Court to reach this result to protect a FOREIGN chemical company—and it did at the expense of Americans. What happened to America First?”

X screenshot Alex Clark @yoalexrapz Today the Supreme Court made it impossible for people who develop cancer after using Roundup to sue Bayer for failing to warn them about the potential cancer risk. The Trump administration URGED and PLEADED the Court to reach this result to protect a FOREIGN chemical company—and it did at the expense of Americans. What happened to America First? For an administration that promised to take on corporate capture and Make America Healthy Again, this is a STUNNING betrayal. Farmers, families, and cancer patients currently in litigation with Bayer will never forget this.

Bayer, the company that owns Monsanto, is German.

If MAHA feels like the Trump administration has abandoned them, it may mean trouble at the polls. Kelly Ryerson, an activist who goes by “Glyphosate Girl,” told MS NOW that the ruling may not push MAHA to the left—but that doesn’t mean they’ll keep backing Trump.

“They’re not going to vote; they’re going to be done with voting,” she warned before the ruling.

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