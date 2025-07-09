“Alligator Alcatraz” Is Already a Massive Humanitarian Disaster

Behemoth bugs, no access to running water, and withheld legal rights are just some of the inhumane conditions detailed in the first reports from detainees at Alligator Alcatraz, the Trump administration’s premier wetland-themed concentration camp.

The Miami Herald spoke with the wives of three men detained at Alligator Alcatraz who said that their husbands had not been given access to showers. Two of the women said that the toilets had no water in them. Despite the Florida government’s insistence that the accounts of alleged conditions are false, many of the detainees’ details were the same.

Eveling Ortiz, whose boyfriend, Vladimir Miranda, was detained by ICE, also told NBC Miami the same. “They don’t have water, they can’t use the bathroom properly. They’re not taking a bath,” she said.

Leamsy Isquierdo, a Cuban reggaeton artist who was arrested on assault charges, told CBS News that he had been unable to shower since arriving Friday. “There’s no water to take a bath, it’s been four days since I’ve taken a bath,” Isquierdo said.

All three wives told the Herald that their husbands reported behemoth bugs had gotten into the tents, including a grasshopper the size of a hand, and Isquierdo said that detainees were being terrorized by mosquitoes “as big as elephants.”