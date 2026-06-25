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KBJ Rips Supreme Court for Protecting Guns Over “Any Principle of Law”

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote a scathing dissent after the Supreme Court struck down Hawaii’s gun restrictions.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at a dais
Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson just accused the Supreme Court of caring more about guns than the actual law.

The court issued a 6–3 decision Thursday along ideological lines to scrap Hawaii’s law prohibiting gun owners from taking their weapons onto private property without obtaining express permission. In a dissent written by Jackson and joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Jackson argued that the court had failed to faithfully apply its own jurisprudence.

“Today’s decision makes one thing clear: The Court’s objective is protecting guns, not consistently preserving any principle of law,” she wrote.

Jackson argued that the court had incorrectly applied, and obscured the purpose of, a two-step legal test to prove if the Second Amendment had been violated, established in New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn., Inc. v. Bruen.

At step one of Bruen, the court must determine whether the “plain text” of the Second Amendment covers the challenged action. Jackson claimed that it didn’t. The law being challenged, Act 52, required gun owners to receive affirmative consent from a property owner before bringing their firearm onto private property.

“This case is about property rights, not gun rights,” Jackson wrote.

“There is no constitutional right to enter private property without the owner’s permission, let alone with a firearm,” she added. “So the question this case presents is merely how a property owner must communicate his decision to exclude or to invite armed carry, including whether a State may alter the background property-law rules that set the default as one or the other. The Second Amendment has nothing to say about that.”

Additionally, Jackson argued that the challenge also failed at step two of Bruen, which requires the government to justify the regulation by showing it is consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of regulating firearms. But Hawaii’s history must also be taken into account, Jackson argued, as there is no tradition of concealed carry on the islands. “In this way, Hawaii’s use of its prerogative to protect the interests of its residents is consistent with its own traditions,” she wrote.

In obscuring Bruen, Jackson argued the court had opened the door to more chaos. “From this day forward, it will be difficult to view Bruen as anything more than a fig leaf,” she wrote. “The Court’s effort to rein in judicial discretion has resulted in an arbitrary rule that unleashes judges to thwart gun regulation at every turn.”

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ICE Tracks Down Woman to Force Her to Delete Instagram Post

Federal agents confronted a poll worker on Election Day because they were upset about her social media posts.

ICE agent (back of their head, wearing a camo ICE cap and a thick gold chain)
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Two ICE agents harassed a poll worker on Election Day, demanding she remove social media posts they claimed threatened federal agents, according to Syracuse.com.

Paigelynne Gonyea, a poll worker in Syracuse, New York, said she received a phone call Tuesday from two ICE agents asking to meet with her. Not wanting to meet with them alone, she invited them into her work. “I’ve seen the news, especially in Minnesota,” she said. “And I didn’t want anything to happen to me at all.”

The ICE agents arrived with copies of her social media posts and driver’s license, and handed her a warning notice alerting her that they were investigating her for allegedly threatening ICE personnel. “They tried to scare me into signing it while I was working,” she said. The agents told her to “remove and/or discontinue” the behavior, according to the notice, which Gonyea shared on Instagram.

Gonyea frequently posts about immigration on social media. She believes the investigation was prompted after she shared a news article in January identifying Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good. “I think today is a great day for Jonathan to be indicted,” she wrote in the caption.

Gonyea did not believe that her post or caption qualified as doxxing. “I didn’t dox his personal information, such as address, phone number,” she told Syracuse.com.

Ross, who was only placed on three days of administrative leave for shooting Good in the head, chest, and arm, faced virtually no consequences for killing an innocent woman in broad daylight. It appears that federal law enforcement now view pleas for actual justice as some kind of threat.

“For ICE to come to me over a social media post just feels very 1984 to me,” Gonyea said. “They definitely should have known better to not go into a polling place, even if I said it was OK.”

Kevin Ryan, the Republican Elections Commissioner, spoke with polling employees about whether it was a hoax, and confirmed with the Department of Homeland Security that a visit had been made.

Dustin Czarny, the Democratic Elections Commissioner, said that election law prohibits anyone but poll workers, elections inspectors, and voters from entering a polling place. “There’s no role for law enforcement officials to be inside a polling place unless they are responding to an emergency of some kind,” he told Syracuse.com. “There is no indication of that here.”

Gonyea’s experience is just the latest example of how far federal law enforcement is willing to go to silence critics of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts. Earlier this week in Texas, a man received a 30-year prison sentence for transporting leftwing zines linked to a protest at ICE’s Prairieland Detention Facility. Others involved in the protest received sentences of up to 50 years.

Additionally, the intrusion of ICE agents into a polling place on Election Day should raise serious red flags amid concerns that Trump could use federal law enforcement to intimidate voters in future elections.

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Trump’s “Great American State Fair” Gets Off to Terrible Start

Turns out not many people wanted to hear the president speak at the event.

President Donald Trump stands on stage in front of a large U.S. flag with the number "250" as the stars.
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President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a rally to kick off the Great American State Fair on the National Mall on June 24 in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair was off to a rocky start.

Dozens of attendees Wednesday were seen flocking toward the exits in the middle of Trump’s address, which was meant to kick-start the two-week event.

Rather than celebrating America’s 250th anniversary during his speech, Trump chose to focus on the last two years of his disastrous presidency, the BBC reported. Within half an hour of the president beginning to speak, the crowd had thinned out significantly, according to The Bulwark’s Jared Poland.

X screenshot Jared Poland @Jared_Poland The crowd has really thinned out since Trump began speaking around 8:50pm. (photo of a sparse crowd)

And one person was even spotted sleeping.

X screenshot Jared Poland @Jared_Poland Trump’s speech is literally putting people to sleep: (photo of someone asleep on the lawn)

Trump’s snooze-worthy speech comes after several musical performers pulled out—leaving FBI Director Kash Patel’s country singer girlfriend with a great new gig. Trump’s kick-off event also featured several military flyovers and music provided by the U.S. Army Band Downrange. The president delivered a brief, albeit highly partisan address, which finished after just 30 minutes.

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Two Republicans Cave to Trump and Vote to Kill War Powers Resolution

The sudden flip-flop comes after Trump yelled at Republican senators behind closed doors.

Senator Bill Cassidy in the Capitol
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Senator Bill Cassidy

Republican senators proved yet again that their spines are made of pudding on Wednesday, rejecting a resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s war powers, the AP reported.

The flip-flop came after Trump blew up at GOP senators for voting “yes” on a similar bill just one day earlier. He got into a shouting match with Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, calling him a “lunatic” for voting with Democrats to pass the legislation.

Cassidy told reporters after the meeting that he had lost his temper. According to Cassidy, he berated Trump for not being clear with Congress, and with Americans, about what’s going on in Iran.

But it turns out Cassidy, who lost his primary election last month to a Trump-backed opponent, just needed a little hand holding. After the heated exchange, Cassidy was invited to a personal briefing at the White House from JD Vance and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, according to the AP. He then went back to Capitol Hill and promptly voted the other way on a nearly identical war powers bill.

“I want to thank Vice President Vance and Special Envoy Witkoff for the thorough briefing this afternoon on Iran. I appreciate the quick invitation to the White House to address many of my concerns,” Cassidy posted on X.

X screenshot U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. @SenBillCassidy I want to thank Vice President Vance and Special Envoy Witkoff for the thorough briefing this afternoon on Iran. I appreciate the quick invitation to the White House to address many of my concerns.

Republican Senator Rand Paul also switched his vote. Paul, who has voted multiple times with Democrats to block the war in Iran, voted “present” as “a way to give the President more space and leverage to negotiate a lasting peace,” he posted on X.

X screenshot Senator Rand Paul @SenRandPaul Tonight I will vote present on the War Powers resolution. My opinion on the debate over war and executive power has not changed and I have voted that way several times. But since hostilities seem to be over and the President asked me to give consideration to his negotiating position, I will do so. My vote of present is a way to give the President more space and leverage to negotiate a lasting peace.

Trump celebrated the news on Truth Social, thanking Senators John Thune, Lindsey Graham, and Bernie Moreno, and noting that Cassidy and Paul had changed their votes.

“This vote puts Iran on notice!” he wrote.

Ultimately, the back-and-forth on the bill doesn’t change much: Both votes were largely symbolic, and neither resolution would have had the power to actually force Trump to change his actions in Iran.

But this vote symbolizes something we already knew: that even the Republicans who claim to have principles will gladly sacrifice them at the altar of Trump.

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Stephen Miller Sends Blatant Dog Whistle After NY Democratic Primary

It’s all immigrants’ fault.

Stephen Miller is sitting wearing a dark suit and dark tie, with his head turned to the side with a smirk on his face.
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller

White House adviser Stephen Miller spent his Wednesday posting racist, anti-immigrant dog whistles on X as he coped with the election sweep for Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s endorsed progressive candidates in New York City the night before.

“In 2026, half of NYC residents speak a language other than English as their primary language and one-quarter of NYC residents lack English language proficiency,” Miller wrote Wednesday morning.

“Half of all college graduates in NYC are immigrants or from immigrant households,” Miller said in another post hours later. “So when observers say college grads in NYC are embracing communism this is not a home-grown phenomenon.”

“Change the voters, change the country,” he said in yet another post, alluding to kicking out legal immigrants to make his right-wing white nationalist agenda more tangible.

Miller’s posts was immediately lambasted by commenters noting that NYC is historically the hub of East Coast immigration—which Miller’s immediate ancestors were a part of.

“The guy’s great-grandfather was a Yiddish-speaking peddler who arrived at Ellis Island in 1903, and somehow New York endured his presence,” journalist David Klion wrote in response. “No one kidnapped him off the street or sent him to a concentration camp in El Salvador.”

“Every day a Republican on here tells me Zaid we only oppose illegal immigrants and every day on here Stephen Miller makes clear he hates all immigrants, legal or not,” journalist Zaid Jilani chimed in. “Pay attention to your own leaders!”

Miller—who is seemingly unfamiliar with the basic history of New York City—is once again making his biases loud and clear. Immigrants aren’t embracing communism—they’re voting for progressives and the Democratic Socialists of America because the cost of living is too high. Forcing people to speak English won’t change that.

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