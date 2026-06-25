Insecure President Insists His Poorly Attended Rally Was “Packed”
Is Trump trying to convince us, or himself?
President Trump, who definitely has not read all of the media coverage of the weak attendance at his rally on the National Mall on Wednesday night, insists that the event was “packed to the brim.”
“The Crowd was incredible last night, packed to the brim — At least 45,000 people were there, with a huge Television and online audience. I wish we were able to have an even larger area, which we will be able to do on July 4th when I’ll be speaking again,” the president wrote Thursday afternoon on Truth Social. “The airplane flyovers and music were fantastic. Everybody stayed right until the end of my Speech because they loved hearing about a truly successful America.”
Images of the rally, which kicked off the Great American State Fair, show that there was ample space to move around. Footage also shows that multiple people left right in the middle of Trump’s speech and did not stay “right until the end” as the president claimed. At least one person fell asleep.
Trump has long enjoyed inflating his crowd numbers. He has claimed his July 4, 2019 speech and his infamous J6 rally in 2021 were both bigger than the 250,000-person March on Washington in 1963. Neither was true.