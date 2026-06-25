Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s “Great American State Fair” Gets Off to a Very Rocky Start

Turns out not many people wanted to hear the president speak at the event.

President Donald Trump stands on stage in front of a large U.S. flag with the number "250" as the stars.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a rally to kick off the Great American State Fair on the National Mall on June 24 in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair was off to a rocky start.

Dozens of attendees Wednesday were seen flocking toward the exits in the middle of Trump’s address, which was meant to kick-start the two-week event.

Rather than celebrating America’s 250th anniversary during his speech, Trump chose to focus on the last two years of his disastrous presidency, the BBC reported. Within half an hour of the president beginning to speak, the crowd had thinned out significantly, according to The Bulwark’s Jared Poland.

X screenshot Jared Poland @Jared_Poland The crowd has really thinned out since Trump began speaking around 8:50pm. (photo of a sparse crowd)

And one person was even spotted sleeping.

X screenshot Jared Poland @Jared_Poland Trump’s speech is literally putting people to sleep: (photo of someone asleep on the lawn)

Trump’s snooze-worthy speech comes after several musical performers pulled out—leaving FBI Director Kash Patel’s country singer girlfriend with a great new gig. Trump’s kick-off event also featured several military flyovers and music provided by the U.S. Army Band Downrange. The president delivered a brief, albeit highly partisan address, which finished after just 30 minutes.

Rachel Kahn/
/

Two Republicans Cave to Trump and Flip to Kill War Powers Resolution

The sudden flip-flop comes after Trump yelled at Republican senators behind closed doors.

Senator Bill Cassidy in the Capitol
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Senator Bill Cassidy

Republican senators proved yet again that their spines are made of pudding on Wednesday, rejecting a resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s war powers, the AP reported.

The flip-flop came after Trump blew up at GOP senators for voting “yes” on a similar bill just one day earlier. He got into a shouting match with Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, calling him a “lunatic” for voting with Democrats to pass the legislation.

Cassidy told reporters after the meeting that he had lost his temper. According to Cassidy, he berated Trump for not being clear with Congress, and with Americans, about what’s going on in Iran.

But it turns out Cassidy, who lost his primary election last month to a Trump-backed opponent, just needed a little hand holding. After the heated exchange, Cassidy was invited to a personal briefing at the White House from JD Vance and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, according to the AP. He then went back to Capitol Hill and promptly voted the other way on a nearly identical war powers bill.

“I want to thank Vice President Vance and Special Envoy Witkoff for the thorough briefing this afternoon on Iran. I appreciate the quick invitation to the White House to address many of my concerns,” Cassidy posted on X.

X screenshot U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. @SenBillCassidy I want to thank Vice President Vance and Special Envoy Witkoff for the thorough briefing this afternoon on Iran. I appreciate the quick invitation to the White House to address many of my concerns.

Republican Senator Rand Paul also switched his vote. Paul, who has voted multiple times with Democrats to block the war in Iran, voted “present” as “a way to give the President more space and leverage to negotiate a lasting peace,” he posted on X.

X screenshot Senator Rand Paul @SenRandPaul Tonight I will vote present on the War Powers resolution. My opinion on the debate over war and executive power has not changed and I have voted that way several times. But since hostilities seem to be over and the President asked me to give consideration to his negotiating position, I will do so. My vote of present is a way to give the President more space and leverage to negotiate a lasting peace.

Trump celebrated the news on Truth Social, thanking Senators John Thune, Lindsey Graham, and Bernie Moreno, and noting that Cassidy and Paul had changed their votes.

“This vote puts Iran on notice!” he wrote.

Ultimately, the back-and-forth on the bill doesn’t change much: Both votes were largely symbolic, and neither resolution would have had the power to actually force Trump to change his actions in Iran.

But this vote symbolizes something we already knew: that even the Republicans who claim to have principles will gladly sacrifice them at the altar of Trump.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Stephen Miller Sends Blatant Dog Whistle After NY Democratic Primary

It’s all immigrants’ fault.

Stephen Miller is sitting wearing a dark suit and dark tie, with his head turned to the side with a smirk on his face.
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller

White House adviser Stephen Miller spent his Wednesday posting racist, anti-immigrant dog whistles on X as he coped with the election sweep for Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s endorsed progressive candidates in New York City the night before.

“In 2026, half of NYC residents speak a language other than English as their primary language and one-quarter of NYC residents lack English language proficiency,” Miller wrote Wednesday morning.

“Half of all college graduates in NYC are immigrants or from immigrant households,” Miller said in another post hours later. “So when observers say college grads in NYC are embracing communism this is not a home-grown phenomenon.”

“Change the voters, change the country,” he said in yet another post, alluding to kicking out legal immigrants to make his right-wing white nationalist agenda more tangible.

Miller’s posts was immediately lambasted by commenters noting that NYC is historically the hub of East Coast immigration—which Miller’s immediate ancestors were a part of.

“The guy’s great-grandfather was a Yiddish-speaking peddler who arrived at Ellis Island in 1903, and somehow New York endured his presence,” journalist David Klion wrote in response. “No one kidnapped him off the street or sent him to a concentration camp in El Salvador.”

“Every day a Republican on here tells me Zaid we only oppose illegal immigrants and every day on here Stephen Miller makes clear he hates all immigrants, legal or not,” journalist Zaid Jilani chimed in. “Pay attention to your own leaders!”

Miller—who is seemingly unfamiliar with the basic history of New York City—is once again making his biases loud and clear. Immigrants aren’t embracing communism—they’re voting for progressives and the Democratic Socialists of America because the cost of living is too high. Forcing people to speak English won’t change that.

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump and GOP Senator Get Into Shouting Match Behind Closed Doors

A lunch for Republican senators with the president got ugly over the Iran war.

Bill Cassidy with his head pointed downward.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Senator Bill Cassidy leaves the Senate Chamber for a meeting with President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, on June 24.

President Donald Trump and outgoing Republican Senator Bill Cassidy got into a shouting match over the war in Iran at a GOP lunch Wednesday.

Cassidy told Morgan Rimmer of CNN that he “lost his temper.” One source said that Trump called Cassidy a “lunatic.”

Many suspected the lunch would center around discussion of the SAVE America Act that Trump is trying to push through the Senate, but instead the conversation turned to Iran. On Tuesday night, the Senate voted to limit Trump’s war powers, and remove U.S. military forces from the country.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy was one of four Republicans who voted with Democrats to pass the law. When Trump asked why these Republicans voted for the resolution, Cassidy reportedly responded, “Is that a rhetorical question, or do you really want to know the answer?”

Cassidy then berated the president for not being clear with Congress about his actions in Iran, and argued that until he got a fuller briefing of what was going on, he’d keep voting to limit Trump’s powers.

Trump raised his voice in response, and Cassidy did so as well. Cassidy reportedly called the war a “blunder,” according to Andrew Desiderio of Punchbowl News, and the president interrupted him. Cassidy joked to CNN that he shouldn’t have lost his temper but that it was “the Irish in him.” However, the senator had no regrets.

“I make no apologies for standing up to the president,” Cassidy told CBS. “I am sticking up for the American people, even if I’m speaking to the president.”

Most Recent Post
Finn Hartnett/
/

Judge Demands Answers From Trump on Giant Tarp at Kennedy Center

The president was ordered to take his name off the prestigious theater, and now there’s a massive tarp covering the whole facade.

Kennedy Center tarp
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
The Kennedy Center on June 13 in Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump totally isn’t bitter about having his name removed from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Nevermind the fact that his administration put up a massive tarp obscuring the building’s facade after a judge made the president take his name down.

The white tarp attached to the front of the Kennedy Center blocks most of the building’s lettering. (The nameplate now confusingly reads “THE JOHN F. — ORMING ARTS.”) It was erected on June 13, along with some extra scaffolding, one day after the court deadline to remove Trump’s name from the prestigious theater.

Workers took down the letters spelling out Trump’s name in a “predawn operation,” reported Reuters, and installed the tarp immediately afterward. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper demanded the administration explain “the purpose and status of ​the tarp and scaffolding,” though he gave the White House a lengthy deadline, July 31, in which to do so.

Democratic Representative ​Joyce Beatty, a board member at the center, filed the initial lawsuit against Trump after he renamed the center after himself in December. Her lawyers have alleged that the tarp is the White House’s “effort to frustrate the ⁠restoration ​of the status quo as it ​existed prior to the renaming.”

Beatty herself called the new tarp an “act ​of petty defiance.”

The pettiness of this administration is indeed something to behold. Lest we forget, Trump also tried to close the Kennedy Center for two years for “renovations” after multiple artists canceled their performances in the public backlash to the name change. Cooper blocked the two-year closure, too, though the federal government has filed an appeal.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington