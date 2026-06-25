Trump’s Attempt to Rig Midterms Is Dealt a Harsh Blow by Obama Judge

Trump’s order, signed in March, would force the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Service to create lists of voters eligible for mail ballots, and deny anyone not on the list from receiving one.

“The States alone determine voter-eligibility requirements, subject only to the outer limits of the Constitution,” Talwani wrote in her decision. She also noted the high risk of error involved in the endeavor, writing that the federal government lacked “the ability to create complete and accurate lists of the U.S. citizens residing in every State.”

“Donald Trump’s illegal and unconstitutional Executive Order sought to undermine eligible voters’ ability to make their voices heard in our democracy. Our Constitution is clear: the authority to set our election rules belongs to the states,” Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro wrote on X after the ruling was announced. “The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy, and I will take on anyone—up to and including the President—who tries to undermine that fundamental right.”