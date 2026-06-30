Watch Mike Johnson Learn Supreme Court Upheld Birthright Citizenship
Suffice to say the House speaker is not happy.
Everyone needs to hear the sound House Speaker Mike Johnson made when he heard the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold birthright citizenship.
The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that children born in the United States to parents who were undocumented or temporarily in the county are citizens at birth under the Fourteenth Amendment’s citizenship clause.
Johnson was in the midst of reciting his reasons for opposing birthright citizenship, when the ruling was read to him by a member of the press. The Louisiana Republican looked crestfallen.
“What’s your reaction to that?” one reporter asked, as other members of the press struggled to suppress their laughter.
“MmmmMmmm,” Johnson moaned, like he had a bad taste in his mouth.
“Well, uh, I need to read the opinion, OK? But uh, obviously that’s, I mean you could say that’s a textualist and originalist view,” Johnson stammered. “But, however, I do think that this has been grossly abused in recent years, and that is the case that’s being made by the plaintiffs of the case, and we’re very sympathetic to that because it’s a serious problem.”
The House speaker then suggested that the conclusion from this ruling would be to push for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but he noted the significant obstacles to ratifying such a measure.
“I will say I’m very disappointed in that outcome,” Johnson added.