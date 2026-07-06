NATO Chief Reveals How They’re Moving On—Without the U.S.

“What you are seeing is a NATO which indeed is changing in a transformational sense,” Rutte said. “I would argue that the NATO we had only three or four, five years ago was not sustainable.”

“It is not sustainable that we ask a country with 350 million people, living eight hours flying from here, to defend against the Russians with 600 million people living in this part of NATO territory—the richest part of the world—being so overly dependent on the United States,” Rutte continued.

“So rebalancing that, the United States still providing nuclear, the United States still providing crucial conventional support to NATO as a whole, and therefore to the transatlantic security, and therefore of course also to their own security.”