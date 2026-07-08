Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s DOJ Will Deploy Election Monitors in Six States This Summer

The Department of Justice announced the news as President Trump ramps up his war on state election officials.

"Vote Here” signage and voters at a polling location
John Lamparski/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Trump administration plans on sending election monitors to 15 jurisdictions in six states—four of which are deep blue, with the remaining being swing states—for the remaining primary elections this summer.

Monitors will be placed in Arizona, Michigan, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Virginia. The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division chief Harmeet Dhillon made the announcement in a video posted on social media Tuesday.

“The Department of Justice, like it has in Republican and Democrat administrations in the past, is sending election monitors to places where there have been problems with the integrity of elections,” Dhillon later said on the Joe Pags Show, a conservative radio show, before reading the list of states and the specific areas that would be watched.

“Boston, Maricopa, Fairfax County, Detroit, Ramsey, Prince William, Lansing, East Lansing,” Dhillon said. “Some of these jurisdictions are jurisdictions where I’ve got personal knowledge of there being problems in the past ... the more eyes on elections, in my opinion, the better.”

President Trump also proposed sending monitors to California last year and even took open requests and complaints at a tip line. California Governor Gavin Newsom moved against that decision this week by declaring ballot seizure to be a felony.

While Dhillon sold the move as business as usual, this move comes as the administration ramps up its baseless claims of widespread election fraud. Trump has been claiming election fraud for years (in cases where he loses), more recently pushing for a vote-by-mail ban and a voter ID requirement that even his own party can’t get behind.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Kentucky Governor Demands Answers on What’s Up With Mitch McConnell

Andy Beshear wants updates from his state’s senior senator.

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wants answers about what is going on with his state’s senior Republican senator, Mitch McConnell.

Beshear, a Democrat, wrote a letter to McConnell’s office Wednesday asking for an update on the former Senate majority leader’s health and well-being. McConnell has been in George Washington Hospital in Washington, D.C., for nearly a month amid unconfirmed reports that he is brain-dead.

Beshear letter to McConnell's office

“Over the last several weeks, Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the health and well-being of Sen. McConnell. As Governor—and a fellow public official who understands the commitment we’ve made to the people we serve—I am requesting the Senator provide an update on his current health status,” Beshear said in a statement. “Allowing speculation to continue in the media is not fair to the Senator or to Kentuckians, and my hope is that this provides him the opportunity to share the information in a transparent manner, direct from the source. I wish him a safe and speedy recovery.”

McConnell’s office is dodging questions about his condition, and McConnell himself has not said anything publicly. Several Republicans claim to have spoken with the senator, without proof. An ambulance was called to McConnell’s Washington, D.C., home after he fell unconscious on June 14, and he has been in the hospital since then.

McConnell’s wife, former Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao, was visiting China at the time he was hospitalized but didn’t cut her trip short and remains in the country, saying in a statement that “the Senator’s health did not warrant an immediate return to the US.” While on her trip, she met with various Chinese leaders, including Vice President Han Zheng.

This has only increased confusion about McConnell’s condition, with conspiracy theorists even alleging some sort of nefarious involvement from China. Beshear’s statement and letter echo public concerns as to why McConnell’s condition is being kept secret and allowing rumors to fester.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump DOJ Threatens Election Officials Nationwide Over Voter Rolls

The Department of Justice threatened to take legal action over supposed noncitizen voters.

People walk into a voting station
John Lamparski/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s Department of Justice has sent letters to several states threatening to criminally prosecute election officials who fail to remove noncitizens from their voter rolls.

Secretaries of state were warned that the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division was authorized to prosecute criminal violations if election officials failed to properly maintain their Statewide Voter Registration Lists, or SVRLs, according to letters obtained by ProPublica.

“Any election officer, including the chief election officer of the state, who knowingly retains noncitizens on the state’s SVRL or facilitates noncitizens in receiving and casting ballots could be subject to criminal liability,” the letters stated.

The letters also warned that any “intentional act that is aimed at diluting the votes of citizens” could be considered conspiracy.

David Becker, a former prosecutor, told ProPublica that the administration’s threat was unprecedented. “It’s a rather transparent attempt at bullying and it’s kind of reflective of the panic that is being felt at the DOJ right now,” he said.

These letters follow the Trump administration’s monthslong campaign to sue states for their voter registration data, in order to target undocumented immigrants. Federal judges across the country have roundly rejected the administration’s efforts. Last month, a federal judge blocked the Department of Homeland Security from continuing to “haphazardly” create a database of millions of Americans it knew was “inaccurate” in order to purge noncitizens off voter rolls. Another federal judge blocked Trump’s executive order attempting to change election rules.

The issue of noncitizen voting remains small to nonexistent. In 2016, noncitizen votes accounted for just 0.0001 percent of the votes cast, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. If Republicans are really looking for election fraud, they might want to check on their own party members—or maybe their party’s leader.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

NATO Chief Confronted on His Lack of Self-Respect After Trump Meeting

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte faced a tough question after praising Trump throughout a contentious meeting.

Donald Trump and Mark Rutte shake hands, both smiling
Win McNamee/Getty Images
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte greets Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony for the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 8.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was asked about his lack of “self respect” after he sat idly by and let U.S. President Donald Trump make angry, incendiary statements about taking over Greenland, restarting his war on Iran, and cutting off trade with Spain.

“Mark, you sit next to Donald Trump in moments where he talks about conquering Greenland, talked about lashing out at allies like Spain, starting trade wars—things that [don’t] seem like the old Mark Rutte would approve of,” a Danish reporter asked Rutte shortly after his meeting with Trump Wednesday. “Does this have any affect on your self-respect when you sit next to him like that and say nothing?”

“You know, what I always do is acknowledge when praise is due, and I think we should praise Donald Trump for the fact that NATO is so much stronger,” Rutte replied, dodging the question. “Of course, it has to do with the Russian threat, it has to do with the war in Ukraine, but it very much also has to do with President Trump … trying to equalize spending between the U.S. and Europe. And it makes Europe stronger. It makes Europe more relevant for the United States as a partner.”

Apparently, the short answer is no—showing such deference to Trump while he makes threats against Greenland, lobbies against Spain, and again declares war on Iran has no impact on Rutte’s self respect. But it certainly has an impact on the world’s perception of him, as he uses flattery and submission to appease Trump rather than boldly defending what was once the Western world’s most important post–Cold War institution.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Lies About Supreme Court to Avoid Paying E. Jean Carroll

Donald Trump claimed his petition for rehearing was “pending” before the Supreme Court.

Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at a NATO summit
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s latest attempt to weasel his way out of paying E. Jean Carroll involved a bold-faced lie to a federal judge.

In a legal filing submitted Tuesday, Trump’s attorneys asked Judge Lewis Kaplan not to release some of the funds he owes to the beleaguered columnist on the basis that the president’s petition for a new hearing was still pending before the Supreme Court. The only hiccup: The Supreme Court had rejected Trump’s petition filing.

By Wednesday, though, the SCOTUS docket had been updated to reflect that the nation’s highest court was anticipating a corrected petition from the president’s team.

Carroll has a long and grim history with the president. Trump was found liable by a jury in May 2023 for having sexually abused her in the mid-1990s, for which she was awarded $5 million in damages.

Trump lost his defamation case against her the following January, when Kaplan ruled that Trump had continued to defame the advice columnist by denying the rape on the basis that she wasn’t his “type,” and by accusing her of making up the sexual assault allegations against him for the benefit of her book. A jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in that case.

But Carroll hasn’t yet seen a dime from either of her legal victories. In May, a federal appeals court allowed Trump to continue staving off his payments until the Supreme Court decided whether to pick up the case. The high court did so last week, rejecting Trump’s challenge and allowing the verdict to stand.

Late last month, Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan asked a judge to implement an expedited payment schedule for the sum that Trump owes Carroll (Kaplan is not related to the New York–based judge of the same name). She referred to a June 2023 filing in which both parties agreed that Carroll could collect if the Supreme Court refused to hear the case.

Kaplan added that, by this point, the $5 million sum had accrued an additional $779,783 in interest, raising Trump’s debt in the initial case to nearly $5.8 million.

“This is the end of the line,” Kaplan wrote in a June 30 filing. “It is time for him to pay Carroll.”

This story has been updated.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington