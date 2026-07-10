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Surprise! Trump Is Renovating Even More Parts of the White House

Will there be a single part of the White House that Donald Trump leaves untouched?

Workers hang a tarp printed with the North Portico on the White House
Tierney L. Cross/The Washington Post/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump isn’t done transforming one of the nation’s most iconic buildings into an active construction site and expecting Americans to foot the bill.

The front doors of the White House, which face toward Lafayette Park and pedestrian traffic, are currently undergoing security improvements, as repairs are made to the iconic columns on the North Portico, CBS News reported Friday.

On Friday, tarps were spotted on the front of the White House’s North Portico, printed with images of what the structure should look like while renovations carry on underneath.

Screenshot of a tweet
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Screenshot of a tweet
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This is just the most recent renovation project the White House has undertaken without approval from Congress, which is required to approve any construction on federal land. For months, Trump has treated the White House—which belongs to all Americans, not just the president—like one of his gaudy resort properties.

Last month, Trump began construction on a helipad in the South Lawn without any official notice. At the same time, the Trump administration moved to renovate the White House’s South Portico and re-top the driveway.

The White House later demanded the contractor speed up the project’s timeline, adding $875,000 to the already $13 million price tag. The contractor’s documents showed that the company received a last-minute demand to complete construction by mid-September in anticipation of an “upcoming state visit.” The request was made just days after Trump invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the White House on September 24. The North Portico project is also estimated to be completed around mid-September.

Trump claimed that Sikorsky, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin that builds Marine One helicopters, would cover the cost of a $5 million or $6 million helipad—but it seems likely that American taxpayers will pick up the tab for the rest of his construction.

That wasn’t the first time that the budget for one of the president’s renovations has exploded. Trump originally claimed that his White House ballroom project would only cost $200 million and wouldn’t touch the original building. But Trump then demolished the White House’s East Wing, and the cost of construction ballooned to $300 million, and then $400 million after he decided to tack on extra building. Last month, a bombshell report revealed that taxpayers would actually be responsible for half of a $600 million price tag.

But there’s reason to be concerned about the former slumlord’s various construction projects: Just look at the president’s toxic Reflecting Pool or his crumbling venue for the Fourth of July!

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Judge Deals Two More Blows to Trump’s War on DEI in Blue States

Trump’s attempt to block federal grants would have affected things like disaster response.

Firefighter attempts to put out a fire
Myraneli Fabian/Anadolu/Getty Images
A firefighter uses a torch while battling a wildfire in Simi Valley, California, on May 18.

A federal judge handed President Trump two new losses in his war against whatever he perceives as diversity, equity, and inclusion.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued a preliminary injunction to freeze Trump’s effort to place anti-DEI conditions on federal grants in multiple cities in Oregon and California, ruling that the move overstepped Congress’s power of the purse.

Grants at risk due to Trump’s move include those that deal with assistance for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking, disaster relief efforts, terrorism preparedness, and “a range of initiatives designed to expand and strengthen services for crime victims, including funding specialized assistance for children, elders, and victims of technology-facilitated abuse.”

“Plaintiffs maintain that ‘[n]othing in the Constitution or federal statutes authorizes Defendants to impose the Challenged Conditions, or anything of the kind, on funds administered through congressional grant programs,’” Orrick wrote. “I agree.”

This is at least the third time in recent weeks that Trump has had an anti-DEI measure temporarily struck down by the courts.

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Edith Olmsted/
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Pete Hegseth Overturns Review of Pilots in July 4 Stunt

Eight pilots flew Apache helicopters over a beach in South Carolina.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stands in Malcolm X Park during a press conference
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cut off a safety investigation into eight National Guard pilots who were suspended after they used military helicopters to buzz a crowded beach.

Crowds gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July on the coast of South Carolina were treated to a “Salute to the Shore” demonstration, featuring low-flying Apache helicopters manned by members of the South Carolina Army National Guard. But the moment that the officers landed, they all received notice that they had been suspended, ABC15 reported.

In a statement, Maj. Lisa Allen confirmed that the officers were suspended pending an investigation into possible safety violations that occurred during their demonstration. She said she could not provide further details or speculate on any specific allegations, but she stressed that the suspension was “not punitive.”

“A temporary suspension from flight duties is a routine administrative measure whenever a flight profile is under review,” she said.

MAGA was abuzz over the fact that no reason had been given—and it caught the eye of Hegseth.

“We’ll fix this. Carry on, Patriots,” Hegseth wrote in a post on X Thursday.

The next day, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell announced that “effective immediately, the suspension of all involved South Carolina pilots has been lifted.”

This isn’t the first time Hegseth has personally intervened to get officers out of trouble. He previously reinstated two suspended pilots who’d decided to fly their helicopters around Kid Rock’s house during a No Kings protest in March.

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Gay Republican Sues Members of His Own Party Over Homophobic Slurs

The Republican candidate for Wyoming’s only House seat says he’s shocked by the harassment he’s facing from his own party.

Wyoming state Capitol building
Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
Wyoming state Capitol

Reid Rasner, an openly gay Republican running for Wyoming’s lone House of Representatives seat, is suing members of his own party for defamation stemming from homophobia.

Semafor reports that Rasner is pursuing a case against former Wyoming State Senator Austin “Kit” Jennings, who allegedly pushed rumors that Rasner committed sexual misconduct. The rumors began after Rasner garnered national attention in 2025 for making a personal $47 billion bid to buy the social media site TikTok, and got worse from there.

Rasner, who came out when he was 20, is also settling a case against an Iowa man who repeatedly called him a “pedophile” under his campaign’s Facebook posts. The man claims that his accusation was based on “multiple social media posts and news articles accusing Reid Rasner of serious sexual misconduct,” but didn’t specify any specific posts.

Meanwhile, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who is running against Rasner in the Republican primary, piled on and issued a poll telling respondents that Rasner “married his gay husband in New York.” That poll showed Rasner initially behind Gray by single digits, but losing support after voters were told about his sexuality.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this in my entire life,” said Rasner, 42, to Semafor. “This just isn’t the Wyoming I knew or thought I knew. The state needs to come to terms with the hate and ignorance that’s fueled death threats and violence against me, all because of my sexuality.”

“Everyone told me: Don’t file lawsuits,” Rasner said. “I should have filed them on Day One.”

According to Rasner, certain candidate forums have chosen not to invite him after the rumors started, including one held by the Wyoming Family Alliance, which opposes same-sex marriage.

Even with gay people in President Trump’s administration, such as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the Republican Party still has a lot of homophobia. The “pedophile” and “groomer” slurs actually began as buzzwords for conservatives to attack the LGBTQ community. In a deep-red state like Wyoming, this reaction to Rasner’s campaign is sadly not that surprising.

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JD Vance Brags About Cushy New Life as Americans Struggle With Costs

The vice president is thrilled to have private chefs and a new ability to skip TSA lines.

Vice President JD Vance gives a thumbs up while speaking at a microphone
Mark Schiefelbein/Getty Images

American wages have stagnated, while the cost of living—affected by rising inflation and the unending Iran war—continues to climb. Yet the vice president has not been shy about the fact that he is, comparatively, living very large.

JD Vance joined Dirty Jobs star Mike Rowe’s podcast Thursday to chat about faith, family, and the future of America. But amid the pair’s sprawling conversation, the vice president offered a bit of insight into how his new role has offered him a completely new lifestyle.

“My life is—dude, totally transformed,” Vance said, eliciting laughter from Rowe.

Vance earns a base official salary of $235,100 per year as America’s second-in-command, but of course the accoutrements of his high-powered office provide a litany of other perks.

“I don’t go to the grocery store anymore. People go to the grocery store for me. Most of my meals—like, when I cook a meal—I love to cook, actually. Big baker. I like to cook for my kids as a special occasion, but I don’t have to cook anymore because I have an army of people willing to cook my food,” he continued.

“My life is so weird. I fly around on a 757, no more TSA lines for me and the kids. It’s so weird, but it can become the sort of thing that if you internalize it, you start to become an entitled asshole,” Vance said.

Maybe that executive branch dissonance could explain why Donald Trump claimed that Americans need to provide identification in order to go to the grocery store, or why the president has repeatedly insisted that groceries is “an old-fashioned word.”

“We have a term ‘groceries,’” Trump told the leaders of the United Arab Emirates last year. “It’s an old term, but it means basically what you’re buying, food, it’s a pretty accurate term but it’s an old-fashioned sound.”

Affordability is the chief concern for Americans heading into the midterm elections, according to an April Gallup poll. In January, a New York Times/Siena poll found that 65 percent of American voters felt that a middle-class lifestyle was out of reach, while 77 percent said that a middle-class life was more difficult to attain than it was a generation before. All in all, a majority of Americans feel that they’ve been priced out of a broad range of necessities, including education, health care, and having a family.

Those sentiments have surely only been exacerbated in the months since. The cost of oil and gas has skyrocketed since the onset of the Iran war; utility bills have continued to climb; health insurance premiums have drastically outpaced the growth of employee paychecks; and homeownership seems like an increasingly unattainable dream due to low market availability and astronomical prices.

Meanwhile, the White House has repeatedly detached itself from efforts that would aid America’s middle and lower classes. Case in point: Trump’s decision Friday morning to divorce his office from the bipartisan housing bill. Trump did so in another futile attempt to force through his unpopular voter ID bill, the SAVE America Act.

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