“Grooming” Is Republicans’ Cruel New Buzzword for Targeting Trans Kids

Arizona and Tennessee are at the forefront of introducing multiple health care bans and seeing what makes it through. One of the Arizona health care bans was introduced by state Senator Wendy Rogers, who was recently censured by the state Senate after speaking at a white nationalist conference. A different health care ban, SB 1138, is awaiting a full vote in the House, having passed the Senate and the House Judiciary Committee. After protests, amendments to SB 1138 removed the bans on puberty blockers and hormone replacement medication, but preserved a surgical ban. One of the new proposed restrictions in Tennessee, HB 2835, would, as in other states, ban puberty blockers and hormone treatments for trans youth under 18, and it requires state employees—like teachers—to report any trans kids to their parents. Tennessee already passed a ban last year on prescribing hormone treatments for trans youth prior to puberty—”which health care providers are not doing,” the Tennessee Equality Project said at the time. “The point of it was a slap in the face and [possible] future restrictions.”

Texas, of course, has set the standard: bombard advocates and see what gets through. Despite state Republican efforts to pass nearly 50 anti-trans bills when it was in session in 2021, the Texas state legislature failed to pass a health care ban. But that didn’t stop Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who relied on a directive by state Attorney General Ken Paxton to investigate the parents of trans kids for child abuse.

Within days, a mother of a trans child was put on leave from her job at the state’s child welfare agency; she and a psychologist who sees trans adolescents filed a legal challenge earlier this month. Last week, a judge in Travis County granted a statewide injunction. While that challenge makes it through the courts, any ongoing investigations into families should be on hold, but Paxton claims otherwise, with families and health care providers in the state still unclear if they remain targets. They have good reason to worry: in hearings related to the legal challenge, we have learned that Texas child protection investigators were instructed to pursue every complaint concerning trans children, even if they believed it was unfounded, and to keep no records. Before the injunction, nine such investigations were reportedly already in progress, and countless parents planned to leave the state. Given the claims Paxton is making about the injunction and the swiftness with which he and Abbott moved, trans kids in Texas remain in a dangerous limbo—which, many feel, was the whole point. Texas Republicans didn’t even need the law to score this cruel win.