“Grooming” Is Republicans’ Cruel New Buzzword for Targeting Trans Kids

The right wants to normalize the idea that anyone who isn’t straight and cisgender should live under the threat of surveillance, criminalization, and worse.

The Abbott and Paxton anti-trans directive coincided with the Texas state primary elections, and Abbott’s campaign said it was a winning issue for them. Maybe that’s the case in a Republican primary, but it doesn’t necessarily stand statewide. Nationally, Texas is now the poster child for the Republican anti-trans moral panic, with women’s and reproductive health groups speaking out, likening the attacks to the Texas anti-abortion bill, S.B. 8. Sixty “major corporations,” including Apple, Facebook, and Salesforce, also called on Abbott and Paxton to stop this campaign, an effort organized by the Human Rights Campaign. When Texas state legislature candidate When Jeffrey Younger—who arguably kicked off the campaign to label gender-affirming health care child abuse as part of his own contentious (and losing) custody battle—made a recent campaign appearance at the University of North Texas, students drowned him out with chants of “fucking fascist.” (Younger, of course, called the students “antifa rioters.”)

Like DeSantis, who still claims his bill doesn’t say what it says, Abbott and Paxton’s defense was to deny that their directives said what they did about child abuse. It’s MAGA old hat to invoke an alternate reality, but it also takes advantage of what the public doesn’t know about trans people. “I think what we’re seeing is an effort to leverage and weaponize misinformation, particularly about trans people, to mobilize a political base in the lead-up to 2022 and 2024,” said Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice at the American Civil Liberties Union, in an interview last week on Democracy Now. The strategy is further fueled by years of voter-suppression efforts, he continued. “This is happening in statehouses across the country that are deeply gerrymandered, that have shifted incredibly far to the right, as a result in large part [of] the Supreme Court’s decision in 2013 to gut the Voting Rights Act with the Shelby County v. Holder decision.”

Viewed this way, this nationwide strategy, developed by conservative and Christian right groups over at least a decade, is both an obvious play to accrue more power and a dangerous attempt to make life miserable and intolerable for queer and trans people. Advocates for trans and queer rights have very clearly laid out how high the stakes for LGBTQ people are and how big the right’s ambitions are. “There is a dynamic process,” said Strangio, “that is mobilizing state control over people’s bodies through voter suppression structures in order to make it harder for people to survive.”