Pete Hegseth Lifts Punishment for Crew From Kid Rock Flyover
The Army had suspended the aircrew involved in a helicopter flyover of a No Kings protest and then of Kid Rock’s house.
There will be zero consequences for the Army pilots that decided to fly their helicopters around Kid Rock’s house during a No Kings protest on Saturday.
Two Apache attack helicopters first flew over a protest in Nashville, Tennessee. They then hovered outside the MAGA musician’s nearby 27,000-square-foot mansion, a replica of the executive estate that Rock has dubbed the “Southern White House.” The incident was caught on tape by someone at the house, who also filmed Kid Rock saluting the choppers.
The crew of the aircraft was suspended Tuesday as a result. An Army spokesperson said that the incident was under administrative review, and “appropriate action” would be taken if any violations are discovered.
That review has since been thrown out the window at the behest of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
“Thank you @KidRock,” Hegseth wrote on X Tuesday evening, sharing the country rapper’s video. “@USArmy pilots suspension LIFTED.”
“No punishment. No investigation,” Hegseth added, along with an American flag emoji. “Carry on, patriots.”
The Army identified the aircraft as AH-64 Apache helicopters that were operating around Nashville. A military spokesperson told NBC News Monday that the aircraft flew from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to the Nashville area, and that the flyby and showboating over the musician’s house was entirely coincidental.
Donald Trump weighed in on the vehicles’ odd flight path Tuesday, telling Fox News’s Peter Doocy that “they probably shouldn’t have been doing it” and that the Army is “not supposed to be playing games.” But, in an apparent defense of their behavior, Trump suggested that “they like Kid Rock. I like Kid Rock. Maybe they were trying to defend him. I don’t know.”
“I’m sure they had a good time,” Trump said.
Rock, a country rapper from Detroit, has become an increasingly prominent figure in the MAGA scene in recent years. He played at the Republican National Convention in 2024, was present in the White House as Donald Trump signed an executive order to curb ticket scalping in March 2025, and headlined Turning Point USA’s counterprogramming to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show in February.
He’s also gotten close with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., playing a prominent role in a series of agency-sponsored “Make America Healthy Again” adverts that featured Kennedy and Rock chugging milk and swimming in a pool with pants on.