Trump’s DHS Plans to Launch Its Own 24/7 Deportation Airline

Mitch McConnell's D.C. home getting new flooring as he remains hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/FREeemYLC1 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 10, 2026

Charlie Cotton, a Washington, D.C. producer for the tabloid website, was at the house to see if he could find any new information about McConnell’s health, which his office has been virtually silent about. He spotted the man with carpet samples and spoke to him off camera. The man said that in addition to new carpet, new tiles were being considered for the home.

Speculation and rumors about McConnell’s condition have spread since his hospitalization June 14, with unconfirmed reports stating that he is brain-dead, while his fellow Republicans claim to have had long conversations with him. Meanwhile, McConnell’s Senate office hasn’t offered any updates on his health, only saying that he is receiving “excellent care.”

Video footage from McConnell’s home taken by a neighbor on the day of McConnell’s hospitalization showed a stretcher being led away by first responders, while police had blocked off the street. The person’s feet didn’t seem to be moving, and according to the neighbor, the first responders weren’t showing any urgency.