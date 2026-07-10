Mitch McConnell Was Loaded Onto Stretcher, Says Eyewitness With Video

Breaking new video obtained by @cnn shows Mitch McConnell being carried out on a stretcher.



America deserves answers now! This Republican coverup needs to stop! pic.twitter.com/q8yTAGBn52 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 10, 2026

When the neighbor asked what was going on, police officers said that there was a medical emergency. The neighbor then asked if the person having the emergency was McConnell, to which the officers replied they would close the street for any person, according to CNN. The neighbor said that another witness told them that McConnell was the person on the stretcher and wasn’t wearing an oxygen mask.

“He’s in a stretcher, and he’s in some sort like orange foam looking blanket type thing,” the neighbor told the news outlet, adding that they could see McConnell’s uncovered feet, which did not appear to be moving. The first responders did not seem to be moving urgently, the neighbor noted.

“In a situation where perhaps time is of the essence, there seems to be a little bit more urgency, but there was no urgency here,” the neighbor said to CNN.