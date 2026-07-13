ICE Kills Another Person—One Week After Last Fatal Shooting
ICE has fatally shot a person in Biddeford, Maine.
A person was shot and killed Monday morning by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Biddeford, Maine, according to reports by local media outlets and authorities.
“This morning a shooting occurred in Biddeford,” Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau wrote in a Facebook post. “A person was killed. ICE was involved. State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well.”
Video footage circulating online appears to show ICE agents standing around the deceased in an intersection.
This is at least the eleventh fatal ICE shooting since Donald Trump returned to office and the second in less than a week, coming just days after ICE shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston on July 7.
This is a developing story.