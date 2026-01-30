DOJ Briefly Erases Long List of Tips Against Trump in New Epstein Docs
The file was taken down just hours after the Department of Justice released it—and then put back up.
In the latest part of its Epstein files rollout, the Justice Department released a long list of sexual abuse allegations against Donald Trump. Then it temporarily retracted it.
The DOJ published three million pages of the Epstein files Friday, more than a month past its congressionally mandated deadline. The trove included one particularly shocking document: an FBI tip line record that included previously unreported sex abuse allegations against the president, some of which involved minors.
The tip line includes unsubstantiated and potentially uninvestigated claims of abuse, sometimes by way of secondhand information.
In one such undated line, a self-described friend of one of Trump’s alleged victims submitted a tip.
“[Redacted] reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral sex on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in NJ,” the top entry of the tip sheet reads. “The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred, and the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex. The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by [Jeffrey] Epstein.”
The page notes that the friend “was sent to the Washington Office to conduct an interview.”
But just a couple of hours after the DOJ published the tip sheet, the document was removed from the larger document cache.
“Page not found,” read the page that replaced by the original document link. “We are sorry, the page you’re looking for can’t be found on the Department of Justice website.”
The altered webpage is incorrectly dated, as well, suggesting that it was last updated May 30, 2025.
Then, inexplicably, the document was accessible again.
Email messages and signatures attached to the document signal that it was partially censored and transferred between FBI agents in August, when a journalist filed an information request in relation to New York property brothers turned child predators Tal, Oren, and Alon Alexander.