ICE Suddenly Tries to Lie Low After Two Fatal Shootings in a Week
ICE is temporarily changing its policy on vehicle stops.
After the latest fatal ICE shooting, Immigration and Customs Enforcement will temporarily halt vehicle stops in its enforcement operations, according to several reports.
The change was first reported Tuesday by the conservative site The Daily Wire and has since been corroborated by numerous other outlets.
It comes after ICE, in separate incidents over the span of less than a week, shot and killed two men during vehicle stops. Most recently, an ICE agent fatally shot 26-year-old Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a father who was reportedly authorized to work in the U.S., in Biddeford, Maine.
During Donald Trump’s second term, there have now been at least 11 fatal shootings by immigration officials, multiple of which have taken place during vehicle stops.
According to The Daily Wire, Department of Homeland Security agents were told, “No more vehicle stops for now.” But the move is neither permanent nor all-encompassing. The new policy does not apply “in cases involving serious criminal targets,” CBS News reports, and it is “a temporary pause” while officers in the Enforcement and Removal Operations division of ICE “receive additional training on vehicle-stop tactics.”
The news has chagrined some anti-immigration hardliners who are, apparently, unmoved by the bloodshed. One source in the Department of Homeland Security, for instance, complained to The Daily Wire: “Numbers are going down, we can’t do sh*t.”
Meanwhile, many who have spoken up against ICE’s killings see the change as too little, too late.
“They’re just trying to cover for the fact that what they are doing shouldn’t be allowable in the first place,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told The Independent’s Eric Michael Garcia.
“It shouldn’t have taken the killing of two innocent people for ICE to cease this reckless and deadly enforcement tactic,” posted the House Homeland Security Committee Democrats on X.
Other observers pointed out that several victims, such as Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, were killed by ICE in situations other than vehicle stops.