ICE Suddenly Tries to Lie Low After Two Fatal Shootings in a Week

It comes after ICE, in separate incidents over the span of less than a week, shot and killed two men during vehicle stops. Most recently, an ICE agent fatally shot 26-year-old Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a father who was reportedly authorized to work in the U.S., in Biddeford, Maine.

During Donald Trump’s second term, there have now been at least 11 fatal shootings by immigration officials, multiple of which have taken place during vehicle stops.

According to The Daily Wire, Department of Homeland Security agents were told, “No more vehicle stops for now.” But the move is neither permanent nor all-encompassing. The new policy does not apply “in cases involving serious criminal targets,” CBS News reports, and it is “a temporary pause” while officers in the Enforcement and Removal Operations division of ICE “receive additional training on vehicle-stop tactics.”