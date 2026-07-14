ICE Targeted Wrong Person in Fatal Maine Shooting, Senator Reveals

“This development makes this tragedy even more disturbing and infuriating, and it underscores the reckless and haphazard manner in which immigration enforcement operations are being conducted in Maine and across the country. This has to end,” Maine Governor Janet Mills said on X Monday evening.

Just like in that case, ICE is claiming that the man, a 26-year-old from Colombia identified as Joan Sebastian Guerrero by King’s office, tried to “weaponize” his vehicle by running into or ramming agents. Eyewitnesses dispute that account, and say that agents instead shot at the man’s car. Video shows the Kia sedan riddled with bullet holes, and it was still running afterwards. When agents finally stopped the car, the man’s body slumped to the ground as soon as they opened the driver’s side door.

An eyewitness told the Portland Press Herald that the man was “bleeding profusely from the head” when they pulled him out of the car.