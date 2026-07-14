Trump Says Quiet Part Out Loud on Why He Wants Todd Blanche as A.G.

“This is what happens when you unleash LAW AND ORDER on our streets, instead of protecting vicious Criminal Thugs, and releasing dangerous Illegal Aliens into our Communities like the Dumocrats did for four disastrous years under Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote.

The president also claimed that Blanche had protected an array of MAGA priorities, including railing against transgender people in women’s sports, protecting free speech, strengthening the nation’s election integrity, ending the “weaponization” of America’s justice system, and going “to all-out-WAR against Fraud like nobody in the History of the Department of Justice.”

But the main reason Trump wants Blanche for the job came at the end of the post. The president lauded Blanche—who prior to his stint in the Justice Department served as Trump’s personal attorney—for representing him throughout several criminal trials. Blanche defended Trump in his New York hush-money case, his classified documents case, the federal 2020 presidential election interference case, as well as the Fulton County, Georgia, RICO case.