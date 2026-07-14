Trump Says Quiet Part Out Loud on Why He Wants Todd Blanche as A.G.
Donald Trump made his case for appointing his former personal attorney as attorney general.
Donald Trump has resorted to begging the Senate to confirm acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to officially run the Justice Department.
In a lengthy Truth Social post Tuesday, the president claimed that Blanche was responsible for the lowest murder rates in 125 years but that arrests for violent crime were simultaneously “UP 100” percent.
“This is what happens when you unleash LAW AND ORDER on our streets, instead of protecting vicious Criminal Thugs, and releasing dangerous Illegal Aliens into our Communities like the Dumocrats did for four disastrous years under Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote.
The president also claimed that Blanche had protected an array of MAGA priorities, including railing against transgender people in women’s sports, protecting free speech, strengthening the nation’s election integrity, ending the “weaponization” of America’s justice system, and going “to all-out-WAR against Fraud like nobody in the History of the Department of Justice.”
But the main reason Trump wants Blanche for the job came at the end of the post. The president lauded Blanche—who prior to his stint in the Justice Department served as Trump’s personal attorney—for representing him throughout several criminal trials. Blanche defended Trump in his New York hush-money case, his classified documents case, the federal 2020 presidential election interference case, as well as the Fulton County, Georgia, RICO case.
As an apparent reward for Blanche’s ongoing loyalty, Trump gave him a plum position with the Justice Department. Since then, Blanche has utilized his office to enact Trump’s retribution campaign against his perceived enemies, attempted to force through the president’s $1.8 billion taxpayer-funded slush fund, worked to squash the Epstein files, and has even arrested local officials—such as Newark Mayor Ras Baraka—for attempting to conduct oversight of ICE’s regional detention facilities.
“He is a great lawyer, always very fair, and every Republican Senator should vote to CONFIRM Todd Blanche, ASAP!” Trump concluded.
But Blanche is nonetheless expected to have a long day ahead of him. The 51-year-old attorney will enter the Senate on Wednesday at 10 a.m. E.T. to begin his confirmation hearing, where several wayward and outbound Republicans—including Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis—have already indicated their intention to grill him. Both senators currently owe nothing to the Trump administration as they ride out the remainder of their respective terms.
Speaking with HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery Tuesday, Tillis said he’s “looking forward to it.”