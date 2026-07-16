ICE Agent Who Killed Maine Man Tried to Get His Ex-Wife to Lie for Him
The ICE agent who killed a 26-year-old man in Maine has been identified as David Michael Brouillette. His ex-wife says she tried to warn his superiors about him.
The ICE agent who shot and killed a 26-year-old in Biddeford, Maine, is a former police officer who his ex-wife says was abusive.
David Michael Brouillette was identified by his ex-wife, Ashley Brouillette, as the ICE agent who fatally shot Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, the Portland Press-Herald reports. Ashley told the newspaper over the phone Thursday afternoon that her former husband had called her admitting to the shooting and defending his actions.
“He was asking me to lie for him and to cover for his character,” Ashley Brouillette said to the Press-Herald. “I told him that I was not going to lie for him. And then he tried to say that it was a justified shooting because the guy tried to hit him with his car.
“In his head it’s justified. He’s unusually calm about it,” she said, adding that she had seen videos of the incident and did not believe his story.
David Brouillette is a licensed real estate agent and veteran who has worked for law enforcement and public safety agencies in the past. His former wife said that she had warned his military superiors about his mental health, and that he was abusive to her. ICE reportedly hired Brouillette earlier this year.
Brouillette previously worked as a police officer at a Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Chelsea, Maine, in 2021. As an Army veteran, he had been receiving disability benefits through the VA, and told a judge he had to resign as a truck driver before January 2025 due to health concerns.
In 2024 and 2025, he was a volunteer firefighter in Manchester, Maine, only working there for two short stints before being removed due to disputes with department leadership, including a shouting match and refusing to follow superiors’ orders.