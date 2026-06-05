Trump Fumes as Republican Senator Delivers Todd Blanche an Ultimatum
Senator Thom Tillis is standing in the way of Attorney General Todd Blanche.
President Trump is incensed by outgoing Republican Senator Thom Tillis’s refusal to support Todd Blanche’s nomination for attorney general until he disavows January 6 insurrectionists.
“Tillis said he won’t support Todd Blanche’s confirmation unless Todd Blanche condemns January 6,” a reporter asked President Trump in the Air Force One press gaggle Friday. “Do you have a reaction to that?”
“Senator Tillis is a loser,” Trump replied bluntly. “That’s why he didn’t run. He didn’t run because I wouldn’t support him. And he’s just an angry man because he’s not gonna be a senator any longer. He wasn’t respected in the Senate. He fought a lot of people, he fought Pete Hegseth, Pete Hegseth turned out to be a gem. Senator Tillis is a loser. Stone cold.... He was forced to leave the Senate because I wouldn’t support him, and he quit. So now he’s trying to make trouble.”
“Todd Blanche is a brilliant guy who everybody likes, everybody respects,” Trump said of his former personal lawyer. “[Tillis is] not qualified, he’s not good for the position.”
Tillis is one of three Republicans who have publicly expressed their disapproval of Blanche’s nomination for attorney general.
“He’s got good credentials—people are going to hammer him because he was the president’s personal attorney, but I’m just more about getting through the J6 stuff,” Tillis told the Washington Examiner on Wednesday. “It’s not a gray area for me. Either he equivocated and said harming these Capitol police officers was an OK thing, or he didn’t, and we’ll find that in the due diligence.”
Blanche’s nomination is in real jeopardy due to his J6 support, the Epstein files disaster, and the “Anti-Weaponization” slush fund. Only four GOP “no” votes are needed to sink Blanche’s nomination without a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance.