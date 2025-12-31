Here’s What “Pro-Family” Trump Did to Families This Year

This research also found that a two-parent family with two children would need to earn a minimum of $41,500 in 2025 to be eligible for the full credit; prior to the passage of the law, the analysis found, a family of four would have needed to earn $36,000 to receive the full credit. The federal poverty level for a family of four in 2025 is just over $32,000—meaning that households living at or below the poverty level were already far from earning enough funds to receive the full credit. Moreover, under the new law, adults claiming the credit must have a Social Security number, and all children claimed must have a Social Security number. The Urban Institute estimated that 2 million eligible children would not receive the benefit because their parent does not have a Social Security number.

Another provision included in the Republican tax and spending bill limited to children with a Social Security number are “Trump Accounts.” This new policy, which Trump has touted as a method for encouraging family formation, provides eligible children—those with a Social Security number born between 2025 and 2028 living in zip codes where the median income is under a certain threshold—with a $1,000 federal contribution that tracks to the U.S. stock index and will become available when the child turns 18. Anyone under the age of 18 and with a Social Security number can open a Trump account, but the burden for opening and managing the account rests on families. A donation by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation will provide donations in Trump accounts for children under the age of ten born before 2024.

But Trump accounts won’t help families in the near term. “It’s something for young adults, for folks leaving the nest, but the fact that families can’t touch it for 18 years means it’s just not going to be helpful for families when they’re actually dealing with the cost of raising children,” said Josh McCabe, the director of social policy at the Niskanen Center, a nonpartisan think tank. “If families are dealing with the affordability crisis right now, Trump accounts don’t do anything to help with that.”