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ICE Contractor Arrested After Shooting Protester Who Was Walking Away

Brandon Booth, 42, has been booked on suspicion of murder.

Geo Group Aurora Processing Center sign
Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has yet more blood on its hands.

An employee at an ICE detention facility in Aurora, Colorado, shot a protester Thursday evening, Aurora Police Department shared in a written news release. The woman was hit in her lower body but is expected to survive.

The suspected shooter is Brandon Booth, a 42-year-old who works for ICE contractor GEO Group. Moments before the violent incident, Booth and other facility employees were waiting in their cars on Nome Street, reportedly unable to enter the detention center due to an anti-ICE protest, according to local law enforcement. Police say that two women broke off from the demonstration, verbally confronted Booth, took photos of his car, and walked away.

But Booth wouldn’t let them. Instead, he grabbed his pistol and fired a shot at the women, striking one in the lower body, according to the police report. He then hopped back into his car and drove away before he was caught by Aurora Police.

The department noted that additional officers found Booth in his car with his gun “a short distance away” after he fled the scene. Booth was booked on probable cause of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault, felony menacing, and unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon.

In a statement to Colorado Public Media, a spokesperson for GEO Group acknowledged that one of its off-duty employees had been involved in a shooting. “This individual has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, and we will fully cooperate with law enforcement,” the spokesperson said.

“This is a tragedy on all fronts, and the Aurora Police Department will investigate this incident with the same commitment to transparency and integrity as we do all shootings,” said Aurora Chief of Police Todd Chamberlain. “We remain committed to ensuring an ethical, thorough, objective, and comprehensive review of this case. Violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Aurora. Constitutional rights are a pivotal part of a just society—violence is not.”

The attack is the latest in a long string of domestic bloodshed by ICE and its contractors. Just this month, federal agents have shot and killed at least two people: Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, who was killed in Biddeford, Maine, despite having a valid work permit and Social Security number, as well as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old Mexican father of three and a local small-business owner who was killed in Houston.

There have now been 11 fatal shootings by ICE agents since Donald Trump returned to office and made mass deportations a cornerstone of his second-term agenda.

In January, federal agents shot and killed 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good and, days later, ICU nurse Alex Pretti. Both were U.S. citizens. Their deaths sparked national outrage and further exacerbated the local pandemonium in Minneapolis that started weeks prior with Trump’s sudden decision to occupy the city with federal agents.

It’s been over six months since their deaths, but still virtually nothing has come of the federal investigation into the extrajudicial killings. Instead, Washington has reportedly utilized its heft to stow critical evidence—such as Good’s vehicle—away from the local and private detectives attempting to hold their killers accountable.

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Protesters Confront Trump Envoy on His Superyacht “Diplomacy” Tour

The billionaire U.S. ambassador to Italy got a rude awakening as he arrived to his next stop in his luxury yacht.

A sign that reads "Fuck Trump Fuck Fertitta" and lots of Palestinian flags.
Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images
Activists in Venice protest Tilman Joseph Fertitta, U.S. ambassador to Italy, and his superyacht tour.

Tilman Fertitta, Texas billionaire and President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Italy, is conducting a two-month tour along the Italian coast on his luxury, 384-foot superyacht, supposedly to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The voyage has not been well received.

The so-called “Coastal Diplomacy 250” tour, which began last month, has made a handful of its 13 planned stops. But Fertitta’s arrival in Venice on Friday, scheduled to overlap with a major Venetian festival, was all but smooth sailing. The ostentatious display was met with hundreds of protesters.

Demonstrators carried a banner stating “Venezia non si USA,” a double entendre combining the acronym USA with the statement “Venice is not to be used.” Organizers made the sign the length of Fertitta’s yacht, they said, to match “the dimensions of his arrogance,” according to the Associated Press.

Footage shows demonstrators delivering remarks against the Trump administration for promoting oligarchy, bombing Iran, and supporting genocide in Gaza, among other misdeeds. After a brief clash with riot police, protesters can be heard shouting “Shame!” at the authorities.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags, inflatable pool floats, and signs and T-shirts bearing anti-Trump messages. A sampling of those messages included: “Party Yes, American Arrogance No,” “No Kings, No Oligarchs,” “Trump Voters are Illegal Immigrants Here,” “Make America Read Again,” and “We are Not Trump’s Slaves and You Are Not the Emperors of the World.”

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Republicans Ditch Trump’s Biggest Ask in Attempt to Pass Budget Bill

House Republicans want nothing to do with Trump’s toxic SAVE Act.

House Speaker Mike Johnson stands before a mic
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House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Republicans released a much-anticipated continuing resolution Friday—and it omits Donald Trump’s biggest ask.

Despite Trump specifically ordering his congressional allies to include his unpopular voter restriction bill in the government funding mechanism during a late-night address to the nation the night before, Republicans’ 15-page C.R. makes no mention of the SAVE America Act.

“Congress must pass the SAVE America Act. How easy is that to do? Unless you want to cheat,” Trump said Thursday night. “The only reason you wouldn’t do it is you want to cheat, because your policies are so bad and your candidates are so pathetic that you can’t get away or can’t get elected any other way.”

Instead, Republicans offered a clean funding package. If passed, it would fund the federal government until December 4.

The president has predicated his support for any legislative effort on the Save Act’s passage. Since the beginning of the year, Trump has insisted it should be Congress’s top priority, refusing to sign any bill and derailing Cabinet confirmations until Capitol Hill bends to his will. So far, that stalemate has gummed up efforts to fund the Department of Homeland Security, stalled attempts to pass the National Defense Authorization Act, and upended a planned photo op of Trump signing a landmark housing bill.

The original iteration of the SAVE America Act sparked nationwide backlash for proposing numerous amendments to the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, perhaps chief among them a requirement that voters bring either a passport or birth certificate to register to vote. Critics argued that the mandate would unduly restrict millions of Americans from voting, pointing out that half of the country’s population lacks a passport and furthermore that the legislation as written would make it difficult for anyone who changed their name—including married women—to register.

The bill would also require voters to present photo identification when casting a ballot, and a total ban on mail-in voting. Trump has described the latter procedure as “crooked” and “corrupt,” despite the fact that he himself has cast several mail-in ballots.

The continuing resolution would temporarily extend current funding levels for the government while Congress continues negotiating appropriation bills for the coming year. It is expected to be put to a floor vote next week.

This story has been updated.

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Trump Caused Millions in Damage After Freedom 250 Oil Spill

The National Park Service had to pay $2 million for an emergency cleanup.

People walk at the Great American State Fair during the Freedom 250 celebrations
Al Drago/Getty Images

The government shelled out almost $2 million in a no-bid emergency contract to clean up a diesel spill that occurred under the watch of Freedom 250, the shadowy organization through which President Donald Trump is administering semiquincentennial celebrations.

In May, Freedom 250 and a Trump-tied event management company, Event Strategies Inc., installed temporary lighting while setting up the Great American State Fair on the National Mall. Then, on May 20, fuel lines on the lighting equipment spilled at least 30 gallons of fuel onto the mall. The fuel seeped underground, contaminating rainwater repositories used to irrigate the mall. And another spill of an unknown quantity came soon after.

The government awarded a “rushed, no-bid contract” of $1.8 million for the cleanup, reported Anna Kramer of NOTUS Friday. It took two months for the contract, which was awarded to Maryland-based business Custom Lawn Service Inc, to be posted publicly. Officials told Kramer that was due to the “emergency nature of the situation.”

Government records reported in May by The New York Times suggest the spill was due to negligence, originating “from event-related equipment that lacked required secondary and tertiary containment measures.” But the Trump administration has described hiccups in its 250th celebrations as the fault of left-wing saboteurs, and this time was no different: The administration alleged that vandals slashed the fuel lines.

The government does not ordinarily foot the bill for such cleanup jobs. Permit holders are typically held “liable for the environmental mitigation after a spill of such magnitude,” NBC News reported last month. Accordingly, hundreds of concerned citizens petitioned for Freedom 250, not the taxpayer, to be made financially responsible, but their calls apparently fell on deaf ears.

The $1.8 million price tag is also markedly higher than initially estimated. According to the Times, the National Park Service in May was seeking a contractor for $1.1 million, and an interior department spokesperson said the cleanup “could end up costing far less.”

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DHS Sec. Threatens to Jail State Officials Who Defy Trump’s Demands

Secretary Markwayne Mullin also threatened to defund states that don’t “scrub” their voter rolls.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin speaks during a press conference
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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin

The Trump administration has promised to stonewall federal grants unless states “scrub” their voter rolls and to imprison state officials who refuse to comply.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced during a press conference in Washington Friday that state officials who refuse Washington’s new election demands could be jailed for their disobedience.

“If the states choose not to participate with the state program, and they choose not to participate in securing the elections, we will make sure that we make those states a priority to look at who voted in their states, and hold them—the election officials—accountable,” Mullin said. “If the election officials, once we gave them the information they need to secure their elections, and they chose not to, then those individuals can also be held accountable by fines, by penalties, and even—depending on how far it goes—prison time.”

The pledge came hours after Donald Trump delivered a national address that not only included numerous factual inaccuracies and vast exaggerations about how he lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, but also weaponized those conspiracies in an attempt to undermine American trust in future elections.

“Working with [Commerce] Secretary [Howard] Lutnick, we are going to make our security enhancements mandatory. Meaning that if these states want a grant, and they want to be reimbursed to run federal elections, they are going to have to implement security issues,” Mullin said. “Just security issues. We’re not trying to get into anything else, but we’re saying that the machines have to be secured and that your voter registration lists need to be scrubbed.”

“We need to make sure that individuals legally able to vote are voting.”

The homeland security chief confidently announced the plot while standing in front of several American flags, despite the fact that the entire scheme is most likely illegal and that he is acting far outside the limitations of his office and even the executive branch. Homeland Security lacks the necessary authority to either withhold federal grants or force states to purge voter rolls. Only Congress has the power to do that.

Beyond that, voter fraud is a statistical nonissue in American elections. For instance, a 2024 statewide audit out of Georgia—the epicenter of one of Trump’s baseless 2020 theories—revealed that 20 non-citizens out of 8.2 million residents existed on the state’s voter roll, just 0.00024 percent of the state’s voting population. Out of those 20, only nine participated in elections many years ago, before ID was required as a part of the voter verification process. The other 11 individuals were registered but never actually voted, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

This story has been updated.

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