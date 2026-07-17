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Declassified Docs Expose Trump’s Made-Up Election Fraud Claims

President Trump released newly declassified documents he claims prove election fraud. They do no such thing.

Donald Trump at the podium next to the U.S. flag
Saul Loeb/Pool/Getty Images
Donald Trump delivers his speech at the White House on July 16.

President Trump’s wild claims of election fraud made in a speech to the nation Thursday night contradict the findings from the declassified documents his administration released.

In his 27-minute speech, Trump complained that the 2020 election was “rigged,” and accused China of stealing and hacking into voting data to prevent his victory, touting the newly declassified documents as evidence. Those documents didn’t support the claims he was making.

Much of the information in the more than 270 pages released presented information already known from 2020 and 2021, with the new details nowhere near earth-shattering. For example, China looked at ways to affect U.S. public opinion, downloading public voter rolls in multiple states (which are already easy to download or purchase). But that’s been known for years, and there was no proof China messed with any ballots or voting machines.

Another document from the Department of Homeland Security declared that over 250,000 noncitizens were registered to vote in Pennsylvania, Nevada, California, and New Jersey, but did not include any supporting evidence. Officials in those states also pushed back against the claims.

A declassified 2021 U.S. intelligence report also contradicts Trump’s claim of foreign actors altering election results. That document found no proof that any overseas actor tried to, or succeeded in, changing “any technical aspect” of the 2020 presidential election, including ballots, voter registrations, results, or the counting process.

Trump cited two CIA documents to back up his claim of China’s election meddling, and posted them to the White House website. But again, those documents don’t support his words, and in some cases they say the opposite. One document, for example, said that Russia, China, Iran, and other countries were capable of interfering with voting and stealing sensitive information, but didn’t say that they actually engaged in those actions.

Trump only mentioned Russia in passing during his speech, but the declassified documents highlight Russian interference. The same document said that China wanted Trump to lose and tried to shift public opinion also warned that Russia was boosting the president’s campaign. Russia was singled out as the sole country trying to interfere in American election processes.

X screenshot Will Sommer @willsommer Trump's big document release tonight, supposedly meant to prove China stole the 2020 election, includes this classified intel graphic making clear that Russia was the only country trying to meddle in American voting systems. (screenshot of document)

Russia also tried to amplify corruption stories about Hunter Biden and undermine faith in mail-in voting, much like Trump, the documents reveal.

Conversation Tommy Vietor @TVietor08 · 11h The consensus intel community assessment was that China did NOT try to influence the 2020 election. One intel officer had an alternative view, which was that "Beijing has taken at least some low-level exploratory steps" but not the "most aggressive options" Hardly a smoking gun! Image Tommy Vietor @TVietor08 Trump released documents that confirm Russia tried to interfere in the 2020 election to hurt Biden. It says Russia tried to "orchestrate a high-profile corruption scandal" and push narratives about "voter fraud resulting from mail-in balloting" (screenshots of docs)

What was the purpose of Trump’s speech? Much of the information presented was already known, and his comments about China aren’t even backed up by the evidence the White House itself provided. As recently as May, Trump praised China in a visit to the country, saying that the two countries would have a “fantastic future together.” It seems as though the president just wanted to undermine confidence in advance of elections that are forecasted to go badly for him.

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Trump’s Own Election Fraud Guy Admits He’s Found No Proof

John Solomon, a member of Trump’s election task force, confessed that there is no proof of election fraud in the last three elections.

John Solomon holds a binder as he attends the Trump address at the White House, on July 16.
Saul Loeb/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
John Solomon attends the Trump address at the White House on July 16.

Not even President Trump’s own election fraud guy could back up his claims that votes in the last three general and midterm elections were tampered with in any way.

“Can you acknowledge that there were no votes changed in 2020?” MS NOW’s Vaughn Hill asked John Solomon, an election interference conspiracy theorist who now sits on the White House’s election task force, after Trump’s speech Thursday night.

“All I can acknowledge is what the intelligence shows. I only know—the intelligence community has zero evidence that … a foreign power flipped the vote in 2020, ’22, or ’24,” Solomon replied.

“And you’re able to acknowledge that Venezuela has not tampered with voting machines in the United States?”

“No, the intelligence is very clear: They did it on their own machines,” Solomon said before fleeing the scene.

Trump used his prime-time speech to accuse China of “illicit acquisition of 220 million U.S. voter files.” He said that there was a “specific plot to do a big number in favor of the corrupt Maduro regime in Venezuela,” and that no vote would be safe and sound unless his restrictive SAVE America Act was passed. And yet Solomon, a MAGA journalist who has made a career out of manufacturing consent for Trump’s claims, couldn’t even back this one up a little bit.

That’s probably because Trump’s own intel doesn’t back it up. Alongside his speech, Trump declassified documents that confirmed Russia interfered in his favor by pushing claims about Hunter Biden and conspiracies about the reliability of mail-in voting.

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Trump Blatantly Tries to Manipulate Markets With Truth Social Scheme

Truth Social is selling early access to Donald Trump’s posts.

Donald Trump speaks while sitting in a chair
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The thin veil that has historically clouded government corruption is in the trash—under the current Trump administration, blatant ethical misconduct is in.

Truth Social executives announced Thursday that the company would sell Wall Street firms premier access to Donald Trump’s market-rattling online posts, granting traders an advantage over the general public with regard to anticipating stock market fluctuations due to the president’s social media habits.

The product, marketed as “Truth API,” apparently aims to make fast cash by sanitizing insider trading, an illegal activity that is actively investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Truth API is expected to provide continuous 24/7 coverage, as well as access to an archive of the president’s posts on the site dating back to 2022.

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group. Its board of directors is run by Boris Epshteyn—one of the president’s personal attorneys—and Donald Trump Jr., according to the company’s website.

“Markets already move on Truth Social posts,” said Kevin McGurn, interim executive chief officer of Trump Media, in a statement. “As adoption grows, we expect Truth API to become a meaningful, ongoing source of revenue for the company, creating lasting value for shareholders.”

Yet it’s far from the first time that the Trump family has attempted to use its power and political prestige to milk money from the American public. Trump has made bank since reassuming office through stock trading, cryptocurrency, and even suing news media organizations. Before that, he had a long list of election-year hustles, including launching a remarkably ugly sneaker and a limited-edition, $60 God Bless the USA Bible co-promoted by “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood (a Bible that was ultimately forced on Oklahoma public schools by the state’s MAGA superintendent at the expense of local taxpayers).

Trump’s sons have joined in too. In April, Eric Trump openly bragged about winning a multimillion-dollar defense contract from his father’s administration. Donald Trump Jr. and his brother have also invested in multiple defense tech firms that either have or are seeking contracts with the Department of Defense.

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MAGA Senator Says Greenland Needs to Be Saved From “Radical Mullahs”

Apparently, without Donald Trump’s intervention, radical mullahs will take over Denmark.

Senator Eric Schmitt leans on a podium while speaking during a press conference
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Senator Eric Schmitt

A sitting senator proposed annexing Greenland on the wild assumption that Denmark may, in the coming decades, become an Islamic theocracy.

Republican Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri appeared Thursday on The Charlie Kirk Show, where he supported President Donald Trump’s ongoing ambitions to take over Greenland. The subject shot back into the news cycle this month when the president reiterated that he believes the Danish territory “should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark” while at the NATO summit.

Among the reasons Schmitt gave for backing Trump’s pipe dream: “I don’t know what Denmark’s government looks like in 50 years. It could be run by a bunch of radical mullahs or something, I don’t really know.”

The prediction exemplifies just how commonplace wingnuttery has become among even the Republican Party’s most prominent and powerful members.

Schmitt may have cribbed the theory from crank conservative commentator Glenn Beck, who expressed support for U.S. control of Greenland earlier this year because, by his lights, Europe is on course to become “a nuclear-armed Islamic caliphate in 10 years,” in which “Denmark’s not Denmark anymore.”

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ICE Agent Who Killed Maine Man Tried to Get His Ex-Wife to Lie for Him

The ICE agent who killed a 26-year-old man in Maine has been identified as David Michael Brouillette. His ex-wife says she tried to warn his superiors about him.

Officers gather at the scene in Biddeford, Maine, after an ICE agent killed a man.
Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
The scene in Biddeford, Maine, after an ICE agent killed a man, on July 13.

The ICE agent who shot and killed a 26-year-old in Biddeford, Maine, is a former police officer who his ex-wife says was abusive.

David Michael Brouillette was identified by his ex-wife, Ashley Brouillette, as the ICE agent who fatally shot Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, the Portland Press-Herald reports. Ashley told the newspaper over the phone Thursday afternoon that her former husband had called her admitting to the shooting and defending his actions.

“He was asking me to lie for him and to cover for his character,” Ashley Brouillette said to the Press-Herald. “I told him that I was not going to lie for him. And then he tried to say that it was a justified shooting because the guy tried to hit him with his car.

“In his head it’s justified. He’s unusually calm about it,” she said, adding that she had seen videos of the incident and did not believe his story.

David Brouillette is a licensed real estate agent and veteran who has worked for law enforcement and public safety agencies in the past. His former wife said that she had warned his military superiors about his mental health, and that he was abusive to her. ICE reportedly hired Brouillette earlier this year.

Brouillette previously worked as a police officer at a Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Chelsea, Maine, in 2021. As an Army veteran, he had been receiving disability benefits through the VA, and told a judge he had to resign as a truck driver before January 2025 due to health concerns.

In 2024 and 2025, he was a volunteer firefighter in Manchester, Maine, only working there for two short stints before being removed due to disputes with department leadership, including a shouting match and refusing to follow superiors’ orders.

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