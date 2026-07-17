Declassified Docs Expose Trump’s Made-Up Election Fraud Claims

Much of the information in the more than 270 pages released presented information already known from 2020 and 2021, with the new details nowhere near earth-shattering. For example, China looked at ways to affect U.S. public opinion, downloading public voter rolls in multiple states (which are already easy to download or purchase). But that’s been known for years, and there was no proof China messed with any ballots or voting machines.

Another document from the Department of Homeland Security declared that over 250,000 noncitizens were registered to vote in Pennsylvania, Nevada, California, and New Jersey, but did not include any supporting evidence. Officials in those states also pushed back against the claims.

A declassified 2021 U.S. intelligence report also contradicts Trump’s claim of foreign actors altering election results. That document found no proof that any overseas actor tried to, or succeeded in, changing “any technical aspect” of the 2020 presidential election, including ballots, voter registrations, results, or the counting process.