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Trump Adds Another Statue to White House Rose Garden Overnight

The president is more worried about his White House makeover than anything else.

Ugly yellow and white striped umbrellas above tables on the Rose Garden patio
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President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Mother’s Day luncheon in the newly renovated Rose Garden of the White House, on May 8.

President Trump has installed yet another statue in the Rose Garden as part of his massive overhaul of the White House grounds.

Anonymous sources told The Washington Post that a life-size bronze statue of Thomas Jefferson last week joined Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, and a “Freedom’s Charge” statue depicting the Revolutionary War. The Jefferson statue, which was sculpted by George Lundeen and shows the former president seated next to the Declaration of Independence, has yet to be announced.

The Franklin, Hamilton, and “Freedom’s Charge” statues were loaned by conservative activist, billionaire real estate mogul, and Republican donor Harlan Crow. The White House has only said the statues come from “generous private American patriots.”

Trump reportedly privately called Lundeen to thank him for the new addition to the Rose Garden. “When you’re a farm boy from the middle of Nebraska, it’s kind of neat to get a call from the president,” said Lundeen, who also built a seven-foot statue of Trump for his West Palm Beach golf club based on his “fight, fight, fight” moment after his assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. “You get a call like that, and you don’t know if it is one of your buddies playing a trick on you. If it’s a hoax, it’s a really good one.”

Not everyone is enthusiastic about the president’s recent statuary efforts.

“All told, the statues dating to his second term are of negligible artistic value,” Maxwell Anderson, the former president of the Association of Art Museum Directors, told the Post. “President Trump’s embrace of an official classicizing style in art and architecture finds its closest equivalent in authoritarian regimes.”

From the entire East Wing of the White House to the Reflecting Pool disaster, to these pointless statues that no regular people will ever see, it’s clear that the president’s priorities lie more in decor than in governance.

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FDA Admits Massive Mistake on Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak

We still don’t know the source of the outbreak.

Heads of lettuce on shelves in a grocery store
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The Food and Drug Administration was wrong about the culprit of the diarrhea outbreak that has swept the country.

The FDA initially announced Friday that iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms had tested positive for cyclospora, a parasite that can cause explosive bowel movements. Within 24 hours, however, the agency walked back its determination, claiming that the original lettuce sample was a false positive.

“FDA has notified Taylor Farms and continues working with the firm to ensure product implicated in this outbreak has been removed from the market,” the FDA stated on its website.

In their own statement, Taylor Farms said that the FDA had “apologized” for the error and that the agency “has not identified a single positive product test result for cyclospora” from its offerings.

But the damage had already been done: Taco Bell, one of Taylor Farms’ biggest clients, said in a statement Friday that it would move away from using the brand due to public health concerns.

Taylor Farms is one of the largest fresh-produce suppliers in the country, providing products to Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, SYSCO, Aldi, Target, and Dollar General. It also sells food for private label brands such as Whole Foods’ “365” line, and offers assembly-line products for a slew of fast-food chains, including McDonald’s, KFC, Pizza Hut, Subway, and more.

Despite the false positive, Taylor Farms said that it had recalled all of the shredded lettuce that had been grown and processed in central Mexico out of an abundance of caution.

“While the FDA traceback is indicating a specific independent farm, which represents less than 1% of the U.S.’s iceberg lettuce supply, as the potential source of the outbreak, we have removed all iceberg lettuce from the region indefinitely,” the company said Friday in a statement. Other company products were not recalled.

Since the beginning of May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 1,645 cases of cyclosporiasis and is investigating 5,100 more, though the agency noted that most cases have likely gone unreported. Still, both totals are substantially higher than normal: This time last year, just 249 cases had been reported. So far, 141 cases have led to patients being hospitalized, and no one has died from the disease.

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Trump Is Ready for All-Out War in Iran. There’s Just One Catch.

Someone’s weapons are depleted, but it’s not Iran.

Donald Trump looks down while disembarking from Air Force One.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
President Trump disembarks from Air Force One.

Forget writing a check you can’t cash; President Donald Trump is escalating a war that the U.S. military can’t wage.

Trump has made it more than clear that he’s done negotiating with Tehran, after the U.S. military launched yet another wave of strikes against Iran Saturday in retribution for the deaths of at least two U.S. military service members in Jordan. (A third service member is missing after the strikes.) Clearly, the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. is over—and there’s no sign that the U.S. plans to turn back.

“The U.S. is planning for a wider war,” one U.S. official familiar with the matter told The Washington Post Monday. The official warned that U.S. military operations would be kneecapped by dwindling stockpiles of air defense and long-range munitions, as well as widespread damage to U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

“We do not have enough to safely sustain operations, and I don’t think the White House is aware of that,” the official added.

A report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies published in May estimated it will take until at least 2030 to restore the U.S. missile stockpile to prewar levels, leaving a multiyear “window of vulnerability” for the United States in potential future conflicts.

Since that study was published, the United States has only continued to execute military strikes, and Trump’s war against Iran has racked up a total estimated bill of more than $100 billion. U.S. Central Command said that the latest series of strikes had “successfully hit Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites.” Iran also claimed that the U.S. attacked a nuclear power plant in a “dangerous assault on Iran’s peaceful infrastructure.”

So far, at least 17 American service members have been killed in the war.

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Trump Team Flips Out Over Report It’s Hiding Iran War Casualties

The Trump administration claims it has totally obliterated Iran’s military. As the war escalates, it’s clear that’s not the case.

Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth stand in front of a backdrop that reads "Pennsylvania Defense & Innovation Summit," with a large gap between them.
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President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attend the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit on July 15.

The Trump administration has been hiding military injuries from its reports on the Iran war.

Last week, Iran carried out three strikes against U.S. military personnel in Jordan, wounding dozens and damaging multiple helicopters, The New York Times reports. But the Department of Defense did not disclose those attacks to the public.

U.S. Central Command is not required to release information about injured soldiers, a U.S. military official told the Times, noting that releasing such information could help Iran refine its attacks. On Saturday, four injured soldiers were taken to hospitals in Jordan and then discharged, according to Central Command, but their statement did not mention any of the service members injured in the country last week.

The DoD angrily attacked the Times Monday, calling its report “baseless and malicious accusations.”

“Claims of concealment are fabrications meant to further distress the American people in the wake of three service members killed in action. Disgusting behavior, even for the New York Times,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell posted on X. “In fact, U.S. military casualty information is publicly available and regularly updated online on the Defense Casualty Analysis System for everyone, including the media, to review.”

Meanwhile, the American death toll in the war is rising. Two American service members were killed in an Iranian attack in Jordan on Friday, while a third was killed in an Iranian attack in northern Iraq the next day. Since the war began on February 28, 17 American soldiers have been killed, and over 400 have been wounded.

Operational security is a convenient excuse for setbacks in a war that has not gone as well as President Trump promised. Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz has hurt the U.S. and world economies and sent gas prices soaring. The civilian death toll in Iran continues to climb, with Trump refusing to take responsibility for egregious strikes, such as one that hit a school in Minab, Iran, on the first day of the war.

It isn’t surprising that this administration is trying to diminish and hide American casualties, but the real reason is that full transparency would make this already unpopular war even more politically toxic for Trump and his party.

This story has been updated.

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Trump Confirms There Are Issues With His New Air Force One After All

Trump says he needs to “max out” that plane he got from Qatar.

Donald Trump stands next to Air Force One.
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President Trump announced plans to “max out” the security on the $400 million luxury jumbo jet gifted to him by the Qatari royal family, suggesting that insufficient security  was indeed the reason he ditched it so abruptly earlier this month. 

“Mr. President, this plane does not have anti-missile defense systems on it. Why are you flying it?” a reporter asked Trump Sunday as he was preparing to board following the FIFA men’s World Cup final. 

“Well, it has—it has a lot, and you know it has a lot of capability, but as I understand it, in about a month or so, they’re going to send it to have it be maxed out. So they’re going to be sending it, and they’ll have it be maxed out,” Trump replied. “It’ll take about a month.” 

While it’s unclear what exactly the president means by “maxed out,” and whether his timeline is accurate, his answer confirms pretty much what every expert was saying about the jet from the moment he got it—that it would take time and lots of money to bring it to the security standards of Air Force One. Yet when Trump refused to fly on the jet following the NATO summit in Turkey earlier this month, he told the media that it was because U.S. soldiers at a European base really needed to see it for some reason. This was his story, even though it was reported that the Secret Service advised him to take the old Air Force One as the war with Iran resumed. 

This jet—a questionable gift at best, an obvious bribe at worst—has already cost U.S. taxpayers $400 million. Trump plans to move it to his presidential library in 2029. 

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