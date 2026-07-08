Trump Flails When Asked Why He Isn’t Flying His New Plane Home

“Over the last several weeks, Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the health and well-being of Sen. McConnell. As Governor—and a fellow public official who understands the commitment we’ve made to the people we serve—I am requesting the Senator provide an update on his current health status,” Beshear said in a statement. “Allowing speculation to continue in the media is not fair to the Senator or to Kentuckians, and my hope is that this provides him the opportunity to share the information in a transparent manner, direct from the source. I wish him a safe and speedy recovery.”

McConnell’s office is dodging questions about his condition, and McConnell himself has not said anything publicly. Several Republicans claim to have spoken with the senator, without proof. An ambulance was called to McConnell’s Washington, D.C., home after he fell unconscious on June 14, and he has been in the hospital since then.

McConnell’s wife, former Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao, was visiting China at the time he was hospitalized but didn’t cut her trip short and remains in the country, saying in a statement that “the Senator’s health did not warrant an immediate return to the US.” While on her trip, she met with various Chinese leaders, including Vice President Han Zheng.