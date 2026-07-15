Trump Says We’ll Never Know Truth of Iran Girls’ School Strike (We Do)

In a Fox News interview aired Tuesday, the president was asked whether the investigation’s findings would be released. Trump did not answer the question, inspiring little confidence that they will ever see the light of day.

Instead, he did his best to avoid accountability and paint the clear-cut atrocity in shades of gray.

“I don’t think anybody’s gonna ever be able to say what happened there,” the president said. “Because if they don’t know by now, and as of a couple of weeks ago they didn’t know, and while things like that happen in war, there were missiles flying all over the place. And I don’t know how anybody could say that we shot it.”